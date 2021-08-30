Video Apple Hits New Highs as Tech Stocks Rally

Tech stocks continued to take advantage of the Fed’s dovish stance, post-Jackson hole, helping Apple (AAPL) break to a new record high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 31, 2021 1:04 AM
Close-up of stock market board
<amp-wistia-player layout="responsive" data-media-hashed-id="mtwm0nh6rm" width="512" height="360"></amp-wistia-player>
 

In today’s video we update our analysis on the Nasdaq 100 and Apple (AAPL), then take another look at spot gold prices.

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4528.79 (0.43%), 27 August 2021

  • Real Estate (1.15%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.4%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 248 (49.11%) stocks advanced and 254 (50.30%) declined
  • 79.6% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 75.25% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 66.34% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

S&P Sector performance of SPX performance. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Outperformers:

  • + 3.64%   -  PayPal Holdings Inc  (PYPL.OQ) 
  • + 3.47%   -  ETSY Inc  (ETSY.OQ) 
  • + 3.04%   -  Apple Inc  (AAPL.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -6.04%   -  Capital One Financial Corp  (COF.N) 
  • -5.00%   -  Synchrony Financial  (SYF.N) 
  • -4.67%   -  Discover Financial Services  (DFS.N) 


