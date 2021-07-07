Video Brent Probes 73 Platinum Back Below 200 day eMA PENN

In today’s video we look at a potential swing setup on Brent futures after it found support at $73.00 following yesterday’s sell-off. We also update our analysis on platinum futures after it tried to break back above the 200-day eMA, and then look at Penn National Gaming (PENN) as its next leg lower finally appears to be underway.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4358.13 (0.34%), 07 July 2021
- Materials (1.01%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-1.72%) was the weakest
- 8 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 334 (66.14%) stocks advanced and 171 (33.86%) declined
- 90.3% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 49.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 54.06% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 0.20% - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N)
- + 0.19% - Nucor Corp (NUE.N)
- + 0.18% - Carmax Inc (KMX.N)
Underperformers:
- -4.67% - Xilinx Inc (XLNX.OQ)
- -4.60% - Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.OQ)
- -4.31% - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN.OQ)
