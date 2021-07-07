Video Brent Probes 73 Platinum Back Below 200 day eMA PENN

July 8, 2021 1:41 AM
<amp-wistia-player layout="responsive" data-media-hashed-id="rosmpbcbgb" width="512" height="360"></amp-wistia-player>

 

 

 

In today’s video we look at a potential swing setup on Brent futures after it found support at $73.00 following yesterday’s sell-off. We also update our analysis on platinum futures after it tried to break back above the 200-day eMA, and then look at Penn National Gaming (PENN) as its next leg lower finally appears to be underway.

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

Chart comparing S&P500 performance vs other popular sectors. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500: 4358.13 (0.34%), 07 July 2021

  • Materials (1.01%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-1.72%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 334 (66.14%) stocks advanced and 171 (33.86%) declined
  • 90.3% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 49.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 54.06% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 0.20%   -  Oracle Corp  (ORCL.N) 
  • + 0.19%   -  Nucor Corp  (NUE.N) 
  • + 0.18%   -  Carmax Inc  (KMX.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -4.67%   -  Xilinx Inc  (XLNX.OQ) 
  • -4.60%   -  Marketaxess Holdings Inc  (MKTX.OQ) 
  • -4.31%   -  Penn National Gaming Inc  (PENN.OQ) 
