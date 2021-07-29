Video FTSE breaks out STOXX 600 Hits Record High TGT

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 30, 2021 12:51 AM
11 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
 






As for yesterday’s video, gold continued higher and is now probing 1834 resistance whilst USD/CHF reached our first bearish target. Given the potential for the dollar to continue in its current direction, the bias remains for gold and USD/CHF to extend their moves.  

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4419.15 (0.42%), 29 July 2021

  • Materials (1.08%) was the strongest sector and Communication Services (-0.915%) was the weakest
  • 9 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 389 (77.03%) stocks advanced and 114 (22.57%) declined
  • 88.71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 58.42% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 70.1% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.86%   -  Align Technology Inc  (ALGN.OQ) 
  • + 6.29%   -  Xilinx Inc  (XLNX.OQ) 
  • + 6.28%   -  Yum! Brands Inc  (YUM.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -13.7%   -  Citrix Systems Inc  (CTXS.OQ) 
  • -8.41%   -  PTC Inc  (PTC.OQ) 
  • -6.23%   -  PayPal Holdings Inc  (PYPL.OQ) 


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Video Indices Equities Trade Ideas FTSE 100

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
September 22, 2023 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
September 22, 2023 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
September 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
September 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
September 22, 2023 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
September 22, 2023 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Video articles

commodities trading
[Video] Silver Rally Falters Below $25
By:
Matt Simpson
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
    Market chart
    [Video] US Equities Post Minor Gains After Reversing Earlier Losses
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      93 is Key for The Dollar Index, Dow Outperforms
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        [Video] WTI Bulls Build Their Case, Fed Gives USD a Tailwind
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 22, 2021 10:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.