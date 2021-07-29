As for yesterday’s video, gold continued higher and is now probing 1834 resistance whilst USD/CHF reached our first bearish target. Given the potential for the dollar to continue in its current direction, the bias remains for gold and USD/CHF to extend their moves.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4419.15 (0.42%), 29 July 2021
- Materials (1.08%) was the strongest sector and Communication Services (-0.915%) was the weakest
- 9 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 389 (77.03%) stocks advanced and 114 (22.57%) declined
- 88.71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 58.42% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 70.1% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 8.86% - Align Technology Inc (ALGN.OQ)
- + 6.29% - Xilinx Inc (XLNX.OQ)
- + 6.28% - Yum! Brands Inc (YUM.N)
Underperformers:
- -13.7% - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.OQ)
- -8.41% - PTC Inc (PTC.OQ)
- -6.23% - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.OQ)
