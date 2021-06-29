Video Gold Folds Under Dollar Strength FTSE Teases Bears

June 30, 2021 1:19 AM
And with a strong dollar comes weaker commodities, and metals in particular have taken a hit. Platinum futures rolled over nicely from its two-day bearish reversal pattern highlighted yesterday and could have further to fall, and gold and silver rolled over in tandem. So in today’s video we update our analysis on the US dollar index (DXY), gold and highlight today’s key level for the FTSE 100.

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

Chart and table shows S&P 500 sector performance against the main sectors. Published in June 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500: 4291.8 (0.03%), 29 June 2021

  • Information Technology (0.7%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-1.65%) was the weakest
  • 3 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 228 (45.15%) stocks advanced and 274 (54.26%) declined
  • 89.31% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 45.54% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 43.17% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 2.80%   -  Skyworks Solutions Inc  (SWKS.OQ) 
  • + 2.43%   -  Qorvo Inc  (QRVO.OQ) 
  • + 2.33%   -  Morgan Stanley  (MS.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -3.86%   -  Fox Corp  (FOXA.OQ) 
  • -3.20%   -  Fox Corp  (FOX.OQ) 
  • -2.98%   -  ViacomCBS Inc  (VIAC.OQ) 


