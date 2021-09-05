Video Oil Slips at 70 CRB Commodity Basket Eyes New Highs

In today’s video we update our analysis on WTI futures after it once again failed to close above $70. We then look at the CRB commodities index, and add DocuSign (DOCU) to our bullish watchlist.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4535.43 (-0.03%), 03 September 2021
- Information Technology (0.38%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-0.8%) was the weakest
- 4 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 379 (75.05%) stocks advanced and 124 (24.55%) declined
- 80.79% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 68.51% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 71.49% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 12.1% - Quanta Services Inc (PWR.N)
- + 6.70% - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG.N)
- + 5.98% - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N)
Underperformers:
- -5.2% - Autodesk Inc (ADSK.OQ)
- -4.6% - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N)
- -2.9% - Gap Inc (GPS.N)
