Video Oil Slips at 70 CRB Commodity Basket Eyes New Highs

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 6, 2021 1:49 AM
3 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
 

In today’s video we update our analysis on WTI futures after it once again failed to close above $70. We then look at the CRB commodities index, and add DocuSign (DOCU) to our bullish watchlist.

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500 sector performance September 2021

S&P 500: 4535.43 (-0.03%), 03 September 2021

  • Information Technology (0.38%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-0.8%) was the weakest
  • 4 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 379 (75.05%) stocks advanced and 124 (24.55%) declined
  • 80.79% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 68.51% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 71.49% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

TradingView chart of S&P500 and other popular products. Analysed on September 2021 by FOREX.com

Outperformers:

  • + 12.1% - Quanta Services Inc  (PWR.N) 
  • + 6.70% - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG.N) 
  • + 5.98% - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.2% - Autodesk Inc  (ADSK.OQ) 
  • -4.6% - Hormel Foods Corp  (HRL.N) 
  • -2.9%   -  Gap Inc  (GPS.N) 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Video Commodities Equities Trade Ideas WTI

Latest market news

Most traded stocks: Tesla stock trades at 8-month high
Today 09:33 AM
WE Soda IPO: everything you need to know about WE Soda
Today 08:00 AM
Oil, DAX outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:31 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: IMI replaces British Land in blue-chip index
Today 07:13 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
Today 03:42 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open 19th June 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Video articles

commodities trading
[Video] Silver Rally Falters Below $25
By:
Matt Simpson
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
    Market chart
    [Video] US Equities Post Minor Gains After Reversing Earlier Losses
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      93 is Key for The Dollar Index, Dow Outperforms
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        [Video] WTI Bulls Build Their Case, Fed Gives USD a Tailwind
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 22, 2021 10:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.