Video Starbucks Perks Up WTI Consolidates at Resistance

In today’s video we look at the daily chart of Starbucks (SBUX) to outline a potentially bullish case. We then move over to commodities to highlight a key zone for WTI futures, and reveal why we’re looking for bearish setups on palladium futures.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4522.68 (-0.13%), 31 September 2021
- Real Estate (0.61%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-0.73%) was the weakest
- 4 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
- 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
- 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 265 (52.48%) stocks advanced and 239 (47.33%) declined
- 80.2% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 67.52% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 66.73% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 4.4% - APA Corp (US) (APA.OQ)
- + 4.3% - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.OQ)
- + 3.5% - Discovery Inc (DISCA.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -5.6% - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)
- -5.5% - NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.OQ)
- -4.4% - Kansas City Southern (KSU.N)
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
10.1.1
Latest market news
Today 06:00 PM
Today 12:00 PM
Today 11:10 AM
Today 09:34 AM
Today 08:17 AM
The complete CFD trading experience
Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.
We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Video articles
October 25, 2021 03:08 AM
September 26, 2021 11:46 PM
September 23, 2021 11:34 PM
September 22, 2021 10:05 PM