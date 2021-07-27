Video USD and Silver Break Lower Ahead of FOMC WTI

July 28, 2021 12:07 AM
Federal reserve building
<amp-wistia-player layout="responsive" data-media-hashed-id="8pzqjhh07o" width="512" height="360"></amp-wistia-player>
 


S&P 500: 4401.46 (-0.47%), 27 July 2021

  • Utilities (1.72%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Discretionary (-1.15%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 129 (36.75%) stocks advanced and 203 (57.83%) declined
  • 78.92% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 52.71% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 60.4% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.23%   -  Mitie Group PLC  (MTO.L) 
  • + 5.62%   -  Croda International PLC  (CRDA.L) 
  • + 3.77%   -  Just Eat Takeaway.com NV  (JETJ.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -9.33%   -  Moonpig Group PLC  (MOONM.L) 
  • -8.43%   -  Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC  (RKT.L) 
  • -6.47%   -  Ascential PLC  (ASCL.L) 

Market chart S&P 500 Sector performance Published July 2021 by FOREX.com


          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.