What to make of December’s FOMC meeting?

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 14, 2022 10:30 PM
95 views
federal reserve stamp
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The big takeaway from today’s FOMC meeting is that the Fed really hasn’t changed its view very much from October.  Powell has indicated in the past that interest rates will remain at a sufficiently restrictive levels for some time until the Fed sees enough evidence that inflation is clearly moving lower.  In addition, he has said that it is the terminal rate that matters, not the pace at which we get there.  At today’s meeting, as much as the markets had hoped that the Fed may have seen something to change that view (ie lower CPI readings), Powell wasn’t biting.  The Fed hiked 50bps, as expected.  Aided by the new Summary of Economic Projections, which showed the median interest rate at the end of 2023 at 5.10%, Powell was able to continue with his “not dovish” speak.  He talked about how the Core PCE still needs to fall and how the Unemployment Rate still needs to rise.  He also added that Average Hourly Earnings need to fall. All-in-all, the Fed isn’t thinking about lowering interest rates at any point during the next year. 

For a complete review of December’s FOMC meeting, see my colleague Matt Weller’s recap here

But do the markets believe him?  Stocks fell, by a relatively small amount, while the US Dollar went bid.  However, the DXY later moved lower as yields seemed like they weren’t buying what Powell was selling.  But did that even matter.  Look at the range in the 2-year yield for today. The low was 4.136 while the high was 4.161, a range of only 2.5bps for the day, with the close near unchanged for the day.

20221214 us02y daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Looking at a chart of USD/JPY, there is currently a strong correlation between the US 2-Year yield and USD/JPY at +0.93.  Correlation coefficients above +0.80 are considered strong positive correlations and the two assets tend to move together.  USD/JPY made a low of 134.51 and a high of 135.99, a range of 148 pips.  The average true range for USD/JPY (shown in the bottom panel of the chart below) is 193 pips.  So, on what is supposed to be a huge day for the volatility due to the FOMC meeting, USD/JPY couldn’t even trade outside of its average true range.

20221214 usdjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is my point?  My point is that although the Committee raised next year’s median interest rate level to 5.1%, and although Powell talked himself in circles during the press conference about raising the unemployment rate, lowering average hourly earnings, and decreasing Core PCE, at the end of the day, markets didn’t care.

If markets don’t care about what Powell has to say about interest rates, the next place to turn their attention may be growth and the outlook for a possible recession in 2023!  Watch Retail Sales data on Thursday for the first clue!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY FOMC Powell

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
Yesterday 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Yesterday 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 01:53 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:10 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.