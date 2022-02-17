What would a nuclear deal with Iran mean for the price of oil?

Eight consecutive weeks of higher closes in crude oil have provided ideal conditions for trend following accounts, perhaps offsetting some of the choppiness evident in other asset classes.

February 17, 2022 4:49 AM

 

However, after crude oil made fresh cycle highs on Monday, report’s that Russian troops had been ordered to pull back from the border sparked a quickfire 5% pullback in the price of crude oil earlier this week.

That sell-off has been followed by another this morning following comments from Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Bagheri who said, “we are closer than ever to an agreement.” Bagheri referred to talks between Iran and the United States that aim to revive the Iranian Nuclear deal, which would limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

While the bar to a deal remains high, it could lead to the resumption of sanction-free Iranian crude oil supply estimated to be up to 900,000 barrels a day by year-end.

 

An amount that would help ease the current tightness in the oil market made worse by OPEC+ again missing production quotas in January, the tightest inventory levels in decades, low spare capacity, and geopolitical tensions.

 

While there is a lot of moving parts to this, should a deal be struck with Iran in the coming days and presuming Russia – Ukraine tensions continue to ease, a break of recent lows near $88.50, should see the current retracement deepen towards support coming from the October highs at $85.40/00ish.

 

Presuming the retracement appears corrective, and there is evidence of basing near the support at $85.00, the bias would be for a return to trend and a retest of the $95.82 high before a push towards $100 per barrel.

Crude oil daily 17th of Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 17th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil forecast: Crucial week as OPEC meeting and key data loom
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:45 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 1, 2024 01:00 PM
      Oil extraction
      Oil Price Forecast: Oil Bears Reassert Control– Crude Support in View
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 26, 2024 06:23 PM
        Crude Oil, GBPJPY Forecast: Ceasefire Potential, Trump Tariffs, and Inflation Rates
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 26, 2024 10:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.