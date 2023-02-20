NVIDIA Q4 earnings preview: Where next for NVDA stock?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 20, 2023 11:59 AM
24 views
Circuit board
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will NVIDIA report Q4 earnings?

NVIDIA is scheduled to publish fourth quarter and full year earnings for the periods to January 29, 2023, after markets close on Wednesday February 22. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1400 PT (1700 ET).

 

NVIDIA Q4 earnings consensus

NVIDIA is expected to report a sharp 21% fall in fourth quarter revenue to $6.0 billion and a 38% drop in adjusted EPS to $0.81. 

The chipmaker is on course to deliver a tepid 0.1% rise in annual revenue to $26.95 billion and a 27% fall in annual EPS to $3.26 if it meets expectations in the final quarter.

 

NVIDIA Q4 earnings preview

Brokers have become bullish on NVIDIA as markets get excited about the prospects of artificial intelligence, with several having highlighted that the chipmaker will be a major beneficiary as its products help provide the huge amount of computing power needed for the new technology. However, while long-term prospects look strong, we may see some pullback in early 2023 as oversupply issues are ironed out. 

Softer demand from the gaming market and from original equipment manufacturers will drag down results, countered by continued strength in automotive and data centres – although the latter is also suffering from a severe slowdown. Data centres are NVIDIA’s bread and butter and account for the bulk of its revenue, but we can see that growth has tapered off this financial year.

NVIDIA has seen datacentre sales growth grind to a halt

(Source: Bloomberg)

Some hope AI can provide a new cushion to soften the blow from the broader downturn as major customers like Meta, Amazon and Alphabet have curtailed cloud computing expenditure as they sharpen their focus on costs. The rapid adoption of new tools like the popular AI-driven chatbot ChatGPT should lead to greater demand for NVIDIA’s chips that are required to provide the computing power, which is on another level compared to more traditional digital services. However, there are questions about how quickly any benefits will feed through to NVIDIA. 

China is also likely to be a focal point during the conference call because of the export restrictions introduced by the US government last year, which has prevented US companies from shipping advanced chips and equipment to Chinese customers. China accounts for hundreds of millions of dollars of sales each quarter so the impact is significant, although NVIDIA has tried to work around the new rules to minimise the hit.

The outlook for the second half of the new financial year looks rosier than the second as those oversupply issues linger, particularly in the gaming market. Overall revenue is expected to continue declining in the first and second quarters before starting to grow again in the third and significantly accelerating in the fourth thanks to easier comparatives and, hopefully, better market conditions. That may keep NVIDIA shares under pressure over the short-term before the story returns to its long-term investment case later this year.

As for earnings, these too could remain under pressure over the short-term as tough comparatives remain in play, alongside the fact costs continue to rise as revenue falls. EPS is expected to decline in the first quarter of the new financial year before returning to growth in the second as those comparatives get easier. For now, markets think NVIDIA can deliver 9.3% annual revenue growth in the 2024 financial year and a 33% jump in EPS – which will be below the pandemic-induced peaks but well above historic levels. For the first quarter, markets are hoping NVIDIA can target revenue of $6.4 billion, which would be down over 21% from the year before.

 

Where next for NVDA stock?

NVIDIA shares have lost some steam since hitting $230, marking a 10-month high, earlier this month. This could prove a tough ceiling to crack in the near-term considering it has tried and failed to break above here on several occasions in recent sessions, pushing the RSI into overbought territory. This also proved a firm level of resistance back in 2021. A break above here could pave the way for a larger move toward $267.

Brokers believe the rally in 2023 has been overdone considering they have an average target price of just $206.50. We may see the stock sink back toward $192 if it continues to drift lower. A move below here would bring the moving averages back into play.

NVIDIA stock has lost some steam since hitting 10-month highs

 

 

Take advantage of extended hours trading

NVIDIA will release earnings after US markets close and most traders must wait until they reopen the following day before being able to trade. But by then, the news has already been digested and the instant reaction in share price has happened in after-hours trading. To react immediately, traders should take their positions in pre-and post-market sessions.

With this in mind, you can take advantage of our service that allows you to trade NVIDIA and other tech stocks using our extended hours offering.

While trading before and after hours creates opportunities for traders, it also creates risk, particularly due to the lower liquidity levels. Find out more about Extended Hours Trading.

 

How to trade NVIDIA stock

You can trade NVIDIA shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘NVIDIA’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Account.

Related tags: Nvidia Corp Stocks Tech Stocks Shares market Equities Trade Ideas Technical Analysis earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Nvidia Corp articles

A row of graphic cards for crypto farming
W3BCLOUD SPAC: Everything you need to know about W3BCLOUD stock
By:
Ryan Thaxton
January 30, 2023 04:26 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Nvidia’s (NVDA) near-60% rally could struggle at this resistance zone
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 17, 2022 04:00 AM
      Circuit board
      NVIDIA Q3 earnings preview: Where next for NVDA stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      November 14, 2022 10:15 AM
        Circuit board
        Big Tech humbled by inflation, Nasdaq’s worst day since the Pandemic
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 14, 2022 04:05 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.