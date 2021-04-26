Where next for the Sainsburys share price ahead of its annual results

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 26, 2021 10:54 AM
2 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will Sainsbury’s release its full year results?

Sainsbury’s is scheduled to release preliminary results at 0700 BST on Wednesday April 28. This will cover the 12 months to the end of March 2021.

Sainsbury’s earnings consensus: what to expect

Sainsbury’s and other supermarkets have seen an uptick in demand during the pandemic, being one of the only stores that have been able to remain open throughout lockdown. However, it has also required the industry to adapt and this comes at a cost. Additional staff have been hired, more staff have had to take time off to isolate, extra equipment and measures have had to be introduced to ensure staff and customers remain safe, and they have had to invest significant sums to improve their online and click-and-collect services.

This is translating to lower profits across the industry and Sainsbury’s will be no different. The supermarket chain said in January that it expects to report annual underlying pretax profit of ‘at least’ £330 million after deciding to repay £410 million worth of business rates relief. That would be down from £586 million in the previous year but was better than expected at the time, and analysts are expecting Sainsbury’s to significantly beat its guidance with profit of £394.5 million, according to a consensus compiled by Bloomberg.

Sainsbury's Consensus

2019/20

2020/21e

Revenue

£28.99 billion

£29.25 billion

Underlying Pretax Profit

£586 million

£394.5 million

Adjusted EPS

18.3p

11.9p

Reported EPS

5.8p

(6.3p)

Sainsbury’s reported better than expected sales across the board during the third quarter covering the busy holiday season. Grocery sales grew by 6.8% and online orders accounted for 18% of the total after more than doubling year-on-year. Meanwhile, clothing sales were up 0.4% and Argos reported 8.4% growth.

Investors will want to see this improvement continue and an outlook that shows Sainsbury’s can capitalise as restrictions are lifted and things normalise this year.

Analysts are also expecting Sainsbury’s to increase its final payout for the year and pay a total dividend of 14.16p compared to 11.2p in the last financial year – however, that excludes the 7.3p special payout it made in lieu of the final dividend for the year before.

Where next for the Sainsbury’s share price?

Sainsbury’s trades above its ascending trendline dating back to mid-September. It also trades above its upward sloping 100 EMA and is just about holding above its 50 EMA showing a n established bullish trend.  

This trend has run out of steam and the RSI is pointing lower heading into bearish territory. Sellers will be looking to break below the 50 EMA and the ascending trendline support in the 240p zone.  

A break below this level could open the door to the 100 EMA at 233p beyond which the sellers could gain traction.  

On the flip slide, should the 240p support hold, the bulls will look to break above horizontal support at 255p the April high ahead of 260p the post pandemic high. 

How to trade Sainsbury’s shares

You can trade Sainsbury’s shares with Forex.com, with tight spreads from 1 pt on UK shares available.

Follow these easy steps to start trading the opportunities with UK stocks.

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Sainsbury’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks earnings

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
May 26, 2023 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
May 26, 2023 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Salesforce, Broadcom and C3.ai
By:
Joshua Warner
May 26, 2023 08:15 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    May 25, 2023 11:56 AM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 25, 2023 09:59 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE 100 Analysis: Index tests 8-week lows
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 25, 2023 07:28 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.