Wetherspoons FY22 earnings preview: Where next for the Wetherspoons share price?

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
October 5, 2022 12:00 PM
46 views
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

Wetherspoons stock is rebounding from a 10-year low as the hospitality industry fights against rising inflation, energy prices and alcohol taxes. Read on to learn more about Wetherspoons ahead of its FY22 earnings.

 

When will Wetherspoons release FY earnings?

Wetherspoons will release full year earnings on the morning of Friday October 7.

 

Wetherspoons FY earnings consensus

Wetherspoons is forecast to double its revenue for the year to £1.69 billion from £777.26 million for FY 21, with like-for-like sales expected to jump 86.7%.

The adjusted post-tax loss (post-IFRS 16) is forecast to narrow to £19.2 million from the £167.2 million booked 12 months before.

 

Wetherspoons Q4 earnings preview

Wetherspoons was originally expected to have a ‘break-even’ outcome for profits in the current financial year, which is what created expectations of growing revenue and narrowing losses.

But since then, Wetherspoons announced in its last pre-close trading update that like-for-like sales for the first 11 weeks of Q4 were 0.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels and has said it will report a £30 million loss this year.

While forecasts remain positive, with markets still believing they’ll beat this with a slightly smaller loss of £19.2 million, Wetherspoons shares have fallen over 57% since the start of the year and are currently rebounding from their lowest level in over a decade.

All this has created an interesting story for Wetherspoons as it heads toward its earnings: expectations of rising revenue alongside growing losses.

While a boom in pub sales was expected when lockdowns and restrictions ended, the recovery for the industry has been slower and more laborious than was anticipated, according to the company.

"Many people now work from home, rather than from offices, which has had a significant impact on transport and hospitality businesses, among other examples.”

Wetherspoon’s real estate is very high street focused, which means they’ve been struggling to draw in consumers since the pandemic. The pub chain has now started the process of selling 32 pubs across the UK. The group called it a ‘commercial decision’ amid the rising cost of staff wages and the large amount of repairs needed due to inaction over lockdown. Repair costs alone are expected to cost the company around £99 million in FY22 compared to £76.9 million before the pandemic.

Another point worth considering is that Wetherspoon’s business model is volume based – bringing in a greater number of lower-income customers who want to pay less for its discounted offerings.

As inflation rises, this could mean more people skew toward Wetherspoons to save money, or it could mean Wetherspoons is more vulnerable – even just a small price rise could deter its more budget-orientated customers.

Earlier this year the company reported that its operating margin was just 0.2%, compared to 8.2% in 2020. Inflation could squeeze these margins further.

 

UK cost-of-living crisis hits pubs: closure rates have doubled from 2021

It’s not just Wetherspoons though. The cost-of-living crisis has created a slump in earnings for pubs and restaurants across the UK. The number of pubs closing due to the uncertainty doubled in the first half of 2022 compared to the last six months of 2021 – from 254 closures to 485, which is nearly 19 pubs per week. 

There are fundamentally two reasons for this: rising energy prices and the rising price of alcohol.

Businesses have now been given an emergency package of support from the government that could help reduce the cost of energy over the winter. But many have argued this doesn’t go far enough, looking for temporary VAT and business rate cuts to sustain business viability in the sector.

The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng told MPs last week that alcohol duty rates wouldn’t rise in line with inflation, but pub operators warned that this would just be a bandage over the bullet hole for the hospitability business.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said the decision “doesn’t deliver meaningful support to many of the thousands of hospitality businesses which are struggling to identify how they will get through the next six months.”

 

Where next for Wetherspoons stock?

Wetherspoons has rebounded since hitting 388.4p last week, marking its lowest level in over a decade. That pushed the RSI deep into oversold territory and has attracted buyers back into the market.

Although there are signs that the stock is gaining momentum as it recovers from those lows, the downward channel that can be traced back to May 2021 remains firmly in play. Notably, the channel has narrowed in the last six months as the mid-line has emerged as a rough level of support. We could see the stock climb back toward the 50-day moving average before it becomes more difficult to find higher ground as this has acted as a tentative ceiling since February. A break above 550p, which marked the peak of the last move higher, may install confidence that the downtrend can be broken. From there, the 100-day moving average comes back into play.

On the downside, the decade-low must hold as a firm floor to avoid opening the door to the 2011-low of 380p and then the 2012-low of 368p.

Notably, trading volumes have exploded today – with almost 4 million shares trading hands compared to below 680,000 per day over the previous four sessions, which means today could provide a strong signal about which direction is gaining momentum.

Wetherspoons stock price FY 22 earnings

 

How to trade the Wetherspoons share price

You can trade Wetherspoons shares with Forex.com in just four steps:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Wetherspoons’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Account.

 

Related tags: UK stocks Earnings season Trade Ideas Stocks Equities

Latest market news

Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
Yesterday 05:47 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
Yesterday 12:39 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Meta and Apple shares fall from highs
Yesterday 12:01 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest UK stocks articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: UK retail sales and consumer confidence improve
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 07:14 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit 3-week low ahead of BoE meeting
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 22, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks fall as UK inflation remains hot
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 21, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Testing one-week lows
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 20, 2023 07:16 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.