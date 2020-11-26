WTI Crude Futures Above 5 Month Consolidation Range

November 26, 2020 10:02 PM
The coronavirus vaccine breakthrough has caused big fluctuation in the commodity market, with WTI crude oil prices surging more than 20% so far in November, while spot gold has dropped more than 3% and is on track for a fourth month of decline. Post-Covid-19 recovery has spurred optimism on oil demand, while gold has lost shine as a safe-haven asset.


Two weeks ago, we noticed that WTI Crude has shown early signs of an end of consolidation, and it has now broken above the 5-month consolidation range. From a technical point of view, WTI Crude Futures (Jan) stays on the upside as it holds above that consolidation range. Currently, it is trading at levels well above both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, showing upside momentum. The level at $40.00 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $48.00 and $51.80 respectively.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Crude Oil WTI Commodities

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.