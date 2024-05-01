WTI Crude Oil Charts: Oil Demand vs FOMC Statement

WTI Crude Oil takes a dive as market anticipations steer the wheel towards lower demand expectations

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 1, 2024 1:09 PM
Oil rig on an grey day
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The economic calendar’s highly anticipated event, the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and outlook, is looming on the horizon with markets pricing in potential contractionary effects. Consumer sentiment statistics reported a drop yesterday from the 103 level towards 97, highlighting a drop in overall financial confidence.

With bearish anticipations on the horizon, the demand outlook on WTI Crude Oil is in question, weighing down on oil prices. Another factor in the play is the crude oil inventory data later today, with higher expectations for supply levels between last week’s -6.4M change and this week’s -2.3M change.

SPDR Energy Select Sector (XLE) – Weekly Timeframe – Logarithmic Scale

Energy Select Sector ETF XLE

The Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) is back at a significant support zone, that served as a 1.3-year resistance prior to this year’s breakout. A drop back in the extended consolidation can stimulate bearish sentiment from a pattern perspective. However, from an Elliott wave perspective, prices can still potentially hold near the previous wave’s 4 zone, between 92.20 and 92.60, prior to the continuation of the year’s trend back up to the chart’s all-time high.

WTI Crude Oil – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

WTI USOIL

Tracing a positive correlation with the SPDR Energy Select ETF (XLE), WTI Crude Oil touched back down the 80 zone with the latest 80.29 low. From an Elliott wave perspective, it retested near the lower degree wave 4 and can potentially hold a support level prior to the continuation of this year’s uptrend, given supporting fundamentals from positive economic outlooks and decreasing supply levels. The break below the 80-price zone can pave the way to the next significant Elliott wave level, the high of the trend’s wave 1, near the 78.60 zone. From a relative strength index perspective, the chart’s momentum dropped to weaker/oversold territories, potentially signaling an upcoming reversal.

UKOIL – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

WTI UKOIL

UKOIL, also tracing positive correlations with the previously mentioned charts, tested a significant 84.74 low. A deeper correction can trace towards the trend’s wave 1 highs, near the 83.30-82.60 zone. From a relative strength index perspective, the chart’s momentum dropped to weaker/oversold territories, potentially signaling an upcoming reversal.

With technical scenarios set up, market sentiment and priced-in policies are closely monitored, anticipating heightened volatility as the day progresses.

 

Related tags: FOMC Crude Oil Energy Technical Analysis
Latest market news
View more news
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Today 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Today 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Today 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest FOMC articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
By:
Matt Simpson
December 17, 2024 06:28 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Forecast: What Would it Take for the Fed to Pause in December?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 14, 2024 06:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.