WTI’s trend break more good news re inflation

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 10, 2022 6:42 PM
60 views
Energy
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Today’s US inflation report sent everything rocketing higher as investors priced out the risks of a further 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed in December and reduced their expectations about the terminal interest rate. The annual CPI print of 7.7% was much weaker than expected and represented a sharp drop from 8.2% recorded in the previous month. For inflation watchers, this was good news. Also good is news is the recent fall in some energy prices. Crude oil’s break of this trend line may lead to further falls in oil prices, and thus help lower inflation even more.

 

WT

 

Related tags: WTI/USD WTI Trade Ideas Inflation

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
April 21, 2023 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
April 21, 2023 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
April 21, 2023 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest WTI/USD articles

Research
A surprise OPEC+ output cut is a thorn in the side for disinflation
By:
Matt Simpson
April 3, 2023 12:39 AM
    Research
    European Open: WTI back above $70, yen remains firm
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 28, 2023 04:21 AM
      Research
      European Open: UK inflation up next, then focus shifts to the FOMC meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 22, 2023 05:47 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 15, 2023 05:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.