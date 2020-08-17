Yen Strengthens After Japans Record GDP Shrinkage

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 17, 2020 6:19 AM
5 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Japan's economy shrank by the most on record in 2Q, with GDP plunging at an annualized rate of 27.8% on quarter (vs. -27.2% expected, -2.5% in 1Q). Note that the GDP has shrunk for three quarters in a row.

Japan's GDP Growth on Quarter (Annualized)

Market chart demonstrating Yen Strengthens After Japan's Record GDP Shrinkage. Published in August 2020
Sources: Trading Economics


Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Japan entered a state of emergency in April and May when tourism businesses and retailers shut down in face of minimal number of foreign visitors entering the country.

Meanwhile, the world's third-largest economy, which is exports-oriented, saw most of its foreign markets in lockdown during the pandemic.

The Bank of Japan, which is holding its key interest rates at negative territory for over four years, will not hold a monetary meeting until September 17.

On Monday, the Nikkei 225 Index slipped 192 points or 0.83% to 23096. Electronics and pharmaceutical stocks losing the most.


Meanwhile, the Japanese yen shows strength after the GDP release.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY keeps trading on the downside.

Market chart demonstrating Yen Strengthens After Japan's Record GDP Shrinkage. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Following a strong decline on Friday, USD/JPY has failed to post a sustainable rebound.

Currently it has swung to the lower Bollinger band keeping the intraday bias as bearish.

Bearish investors should take the level of 106.65 (around the upper Bollinger band) as the Key Resistance.

Downside Support is only expect to come at 106.20 and 105.95 (a reaction low seen on August 11). 

 
 
Related tags: Forex JPY USD GDP

Latest market news

S&P 500 at risk in ‘gathering storm’
Today 11:07 AM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
May 19, 2023 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
May 19, 2023 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
May 19, 2023 09:32 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      EUR/USD to extend its bullish unwind? The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 19, 2023 05:30 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 19, 2023 12:41 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.