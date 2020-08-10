Zijin Mining Group Bullish Channel

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 10, 2020 4:26 AM
0 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Zijin Mining Group’s (2899.HK) share price has jumped about 79% since June, boosted by the surge in prices of gold and copper, which accounted for over 70% of the company’s gross profit in 2019.  

Gold price keeps standing above the key psychological level of $2,000 an ounce showing no signs of fatigue. Therefore, Zijin Mining is unlikely to reverse its current uptrend in the near future.

On a daily chart, the stock keeps trading within a Bullish Channel.

Source: GAIN Capital, TraingView

Strong upward momentum is evidenced by the relative strength index, which is well directed in the 70s.

Bullish investors should take the recent low at HK$4.54 as the Key Support (Stop-loss) Level

On its way up, the stock is expected to encounter Resistance at HK$6.00 (around 61.8% extrapolation from HK$4.54) and HK$6.50.


Related tags: Commodities Equities

Latest market news

S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Today 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Today 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:08 AM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX hits a 7-month high with room to rally further
Yesterday 07:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
Silver forecast: Metal heading to $25?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:03 PM
    Uptrend
    Copper outlook: Metal sets for potential rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:15 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 28, 2023 12:00 PM
        Research
        European Open: WTI back above $70, yen remains firm
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 28, 2023 04:21 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.