Lottomatica IPO: Everything you need to know about Lottomatica

What do we know about the Lottomatica IPO

Lottomatica announced plans to go public via an initial public offering (IPO) on April 13. Lottomatica’s IPO will consist of new and existing shares, but the exact number of shares has not been announced. Gross proceeds are expected to amount to about €435 million. The Italian gambling group has stated proceeds from the offering will mostly go to pay off outstanding debt.

The Italian gambler is owned by private equity company Apollo Global Management (APO.N), which acquired Lottomatica almost two years ago. Joint global coordinators for the listing include Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UniCredit. Bookrunners include Apollo Capital Solutions, Banca Akros, BNP Paribas and Mediobanca.

Turbulence in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has forced some companies to delay IPO plans, as well as the general financial downturn seen over the past two years. However, European equity markets have recovered most of the losses experienced in the stock market sell-off triggered by SVB.

The global IPO market has notably dried after a year of high interest rates and inflation brought about volatility. So far European markets have seen two IPOs in 2023, and both have delivered losses. Italy’s EuroGroup Laminations market capitalisation has fallen 10% since its listing, and German web-hosting company Ionos has fallen 23%. However, Lottomatica has taken steps to ensure a more successful listing – including significantly lowering its target proceeds from €1 billion, announced by Apollo Global in January, to a maximum of €600 million.

When is Lottomatica’s IPO?

An official date has not yet been set by Lottomatica, but the company has confirmed its intention to launch on the Borsa Italiana by the end of April.

How to trade Lottomatica shares

Once Lottomatica has been listed, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way as any other stock on the market.

How much is Lottomatica worth?

Lottomatica’s most recent evaluation during its acquisition by Apollo valued the company at €1.1 billion. While Lottomatica doesn’t have a more recent public valuation, the company is shooting for a market capitalisation of €2.7 billion post-IPO. That estimation includes the potential for extra greenshoe shares to be bought by underwriters in addition to the base deal offerings.

What is Lottomatica’s business model?

Lottomatica is an Italian gambling company that operates lotteries, sports betting and other gambling games. The company has the largest distributed gambling network in Italy with thousands of gaming halls and online sports betting entrances. It also owns physical gambling machines across the country.

Lottomatica breaks down its business into three arms: online betting, sports betting, and gaming. Online betting products incorporate a number of brands including the recently acquired Betflag on web and mobile apps. Sports betting covers three popular brands Better, GoldBet and Intralot which are all accessible in betting shops and corners. Gaming covers various independent machines installed in public places and competitor gaming halls throughout the country.

The gambling company made its first acquisition as a standalone business in December of 2022 of another online sports betting and casino operator, Betflag. Despite the late acquisition, the deal greatly helped boost operating profits for the year.

How does Lottomatica make money?

Lottomatica makes money through commissions, also known as vigorish or vig. Vig is the amount charged by a sports betting company, similar to the house edge at a casino. The vig is factored into a better’s listed odds and paid out as a surcharge for processing the bet.

Gambling machines and game apps operated by Lottomatica also produce revenue through a traditional house edge. Advertising and partnerships in all Lottomatica’s products also bring in money for the company.

Is Lottomatica profitable?

Yes, Lottomatica is profitable. The company reported a net profit of €73.0 million for the 2022 financial year and an EBITDA of €460.4 million. The period marked the first full year as a standalone company following its acquisition by Apollo from International Gaming Technology (IGT).

This was a significant increase from the previous year’s loss of €57.6 million. The change was bolstered by revenue growth in all three sectors: 93.3% growth in gaming, 17.5% in online betting, and 122.5% in sports betting.

In a trading update covering January and February of 2023, Lottomatica has stated it expects an EBITDA for the year of about €560 million. In the same two-month report, Lottomatica claimed revenue was up in all three sectors with 12% in gaming, 39% in online betting, and 19% in sports betting.

Lottomatica has announced it will pay dividends from 30% of its adjusted profits.

Who owns Lottomatica?

Lottomatica is owned by Apollo Global Management (APO.N), a US-based private equity firm which acquired Lottomatica from IGT in May 2021 for €950 million.

Who are Lottomatica’s competitors?

Some of Lottomatica’s competitors include British gambling companies operating in the Italian market such as Flutter (FLTRF.L), Entain (ENT.L), Playtech (PTEC.L) and 888 Holding (888.L). Currently these companies all have more global exposure than Lottomatica, but Lottomatica has the largest market share of domestic revenue at 19.6%, according to Statista in March 2023. Sisal, which was bought by Flutter in 2021, is second with 9.44%; Snai, an Italian owned and operated company, is third with 8.05%.

Lottomatica board of directors

The Lottomatica board of directors is not set to change following the IPO.