News & Analysis
- All
- Forex
- Commodities
- Crypto
- Shares
- Indices
- Newest
- Popular
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Small caps represented in the Russell 2000 index led the equity market rally this morning. Better inflation data was the cause, following the release of what was in fact mixed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data that the Federal Reserve favors. This data confirmed what the CPI data has shown that headline inflation is trending downward, but core inflation remains the problem which Wall Street would just as soon ignore, and it largely is. Bottom-line: Risk-on.
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
The US dollar was coming under a bit of pressure in the first half of Friday’s session, but after Thursday’s sharp rally it remained to be seen if the selling had any real momentum behind it. The Fed’s favorite inflation measure – core PCE – came in a touch softer but this was offset by a stronger-than-expected personal spending data. Investors were looking forward to another very busy week for macro data and central banks.
Indices Insight
Trade ideas
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
DAX eases lower after the ECB rally & ahead of German inflation. GBP/USD hovers at a 3-week ahead of US inflation data.
Open an account in minutes
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution, and enjoy tight spreads from 0.5 pts on FX and 1 pt on indices.
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
USD/JPY hit a bout of volatility when the BOJ announced that they will aim to control the ‘flexibility’ of its 10-year target rate of +/- 0.5%, and allow the yields to rise above the ceiling by a “certain degree”. This is not a widening of the band as such, but a more relaxed approached to controlling the bond yield around it.
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
It’s another busy week for the economic calendar with notable events including central bank meetings with the RBA and BOE, an NFP report and final PMIs. New Zealand also release their quarterly employment and wage cost report, and if recent momentum is maintained then it could pile the pressure back on the RBNZ to act again.
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Sentiment is fickle. Nasdaq saw a more than two point swing from green to red today, now down 0.5% at time of writing. Bonds fell sharply as they digested the Fed’s rate rise and outlook, with 10 year yields rising a whopping 20 basis points. A market rally built on ratings expansion can’t always be trusted, as we’ve noted (‘Is the Surge in Stocks’ P/Es Justified?’, https://www.forex.com/en-us/news-and-analysis/is-the-surge-in-stocks-pes-justified/). If, as seems likely, earnings growth slows and the discount interest rate rises, equity markets could see a correction, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and AI concept stocks suffering worse. Bottom-line: Risk-off.
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
US stocks open higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again yesterday but markets raise bets that the hiking cycle is almost over. The market is only pricing in a 26% probability of another rate hike this year. The Fed staff also no longer expect a US recession. Stronger than forecast GDP, durable goods orders and jobless claims data boosted the market mood further and sparked a rebound in the USD. Meta jumps after beating earnings and revenue forecasts.
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD rises post-Fed & ahead of the ECB rate decision. Oil rises toward a 3.5-month high.
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
With the Fed meeting behind us, the focus now shifts to ECB and BOJ meetings ahead of the weekend. Soft AU inflation helped send AUD lower, but can an upwardly revised inflation forecast from the BOJ tomorrow help topple AUD/JPY? As we see in today’s chart, an important swing high appears to have formed.
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Stocks ticked lower, led by Nasdaq, after the Fed’s expected 25 basis point rate hike today. Uncertainty remains on whether another increase is coming, and when rates will start to decline. Tech stocks took a breather in July, after a 40% year-to-date gain, being flat overall in the past several days. Earnings reports for Big Tech have been mixed in the past few days: Alphabet and Microsoft both beat earnings expectations, but while the former rallied the latter sold off. Oil prices fell on profit-taking in what still appears to be a bullish uptrend. Bottom-line: Risk-off.
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
USD/JPY edges lower after Fed Chair Powell emphasizes patience...
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
US stocks are pointing to a weaker open amid a cautious mood ahead of the FOMC rate decision and after mixed earnings from big tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 bps but the big question is whether the Fed will guide for another rate hike this year or whether Fed Chair Powell will adopt a less hawkish tone and hint to the conclusion of the aggressive tightening cycle. Meanwhile, Alphabet impressed and Microsoft disappointed with the latest quarterly results.
Forex news and analysis
Commodity news and analysis
Cryptocurrency news and analysis
Shares news and analysis
Indices news and analysis
How to trade cryptocurrency CFDs
Cryptocurrencies are an asset class that are prone to sharp price moves and significant volatility.
Find out what affects their value and how you can trade them without a wallet or exchange using CFDs.
What type of trader are you?
Find out what kind of trader you are, and which education level could help you with your trading strategies with our quick questionnaire.
StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.
StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.