UK banks results solid numbers priced in

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 23, 2021 4:54 PM
5 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

UK banks are set to report Q1 earning in the coming week. The results come after the sector saw a stellar start to the year outperforming the broader market in the first quarter. 

Part of the banks share price out-performance has been because the sector’s share price under performance last year. Banks are cyclical and their performance is closely tied to the performance of the broader economy. 

What to watch:

Loan impairment charges 

As the prospects for the UK economy have improved so have those for the banks. Banks reported strong fourth quarter 2020 results. The majority of banks beats on profits forecasts thanks principally to lower bad loan provisions.  

Loan impairment charges this quarter are expected to remain low thanks to government support packages meaning fewer businesses are defaulting on borrowings. In a similar way that we have seen in the US, there is an increasing chance that write backs could be on the cards, particularly in light of high provisions put aside last year. 

Investment banking 

Investment banking revenues have also been strong across the pandemic thanks to increased market linked activities. Given the strong investment banking revenues in US peers, expectations are for those banks with large investment banking businesses to see a strong performance – namely Barclays and NatWest. 

Net Interest Income 

Given that UK interest rates remain at 0.1% a historically low level, net interest income for the banks is expected to remain depressed. However, mortgage lending has been strong thanks to the UK’s mini housing boom. This is particularly good news for Lloyds.  

Card spending is also likely to be picking up as consumers looked ahead to the easing of lockdown restrictions. Retail sales data today revealed that sales surged for a second straight month in the UK. The more of this that was on credit cards, the better for the bank’s income. 

 

Already priced in? 

The question is, given the strong rally, whether a lot of this good news has already been priced in? It could take further clarification surrounding dividends or the full easing of lockdown restrictions for the share price to see strong moves higher. 

Learn more about trading equities

HSBC – Tuesday 27th April 

Where next for HSBC share price?

After trending higher from October and hitting a post pandemic high of 456p in early March, HSBC has been trading in a holding pattern, capped on the upside by 440p and the lower band by 410. The 100 EMA is also at at 410p which could make it a tough nut to crack even on disappointing numbers. Sellers might look for a break below this level for a deeper selloff towards 380p. Meanwhile any move higher would look to break above 440p  and towards 456p the post pandemic high. 

Chart analysis of HSBC. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

 

Lloyds -Wednesday 28th April 

Lloyds formed a rising wedge pattern, which after hitting a post pandemic high of 45p, resulted in a price reversal.  The reversal found support at 41p the 50 EMA on the daily chart and also the high November 25. It would take a break below this level to negate the current uptrend and head towards the 100 EMA at 38p.  A serious upside surprise and or unexpectedly strong guidance could see the price head back towards 45p for a break-out to the upside. 

Chart analysis of Lloyds. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

NatWest – Thursday 29th April 

After hitting a post pandemic low at 90p before, the price has been trending higher, consolidating between 160p – 170p before extending gains to the post pandemic high of 200p this month.  Bearish divergence with the RSI points to the market action losing momentum and weakening, potentially indicating a reversal. A break below the 190p area, horizontal support and the 50 EMA could see a deeper selloff towards 180p support from early March.  A move higher could look to break through resistance at 200p and head towards 210p a level last seen in mid February 2020. 

 Chart analysis of NatWest. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com

Barclays – Friday  30th April 

Barclays, as with some of its peers has been trending higher since late October. After hitting a post pandemic high of 190p the uptrend has lost momentum and the bias is more neutral ahead of the results release. Upbeat earnings could be the needed catalyst to push the price through tough resistance at 190p. Beyond here the uptrend could resume.  Any disappointment in the numbers of the outlook needs to take out horizontal support and the 50 EMA at 175 in order to look towards 165p. It would take a move bellow 160p 100 EMA to negate the current uptrend. For now this looks unlikely.  

Chart analysis of Barclays. Published in April 2021 by FOREX.com
Related tags: Bank Stocks

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Today 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
Yesterday 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
Yesterday 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
Yesterday 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
Yesterday 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Bank Stocks articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
By:
Joshua Warner
April 5, 2023 05:01 PM
    Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
    A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 28, 2023 08:12 AM
      Congress building
      US Open: Stocks rise as banking worries calm
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 27, 2023 11:49 AM
        Congress building
        US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 23, 2023 01:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.