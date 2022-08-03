US dollar finds only mild support from ISM, factory orders

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 3, 2022 5:35 PM
16 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The US dollar and stock indices managed to gain further ground after a stronger ISM services PMI report for July pointed to a favourable mix of slowing inflation and some growth momentum. But it looked like investors were reluctant to open any bold positions ahead of NFP on Friday, keeping the dollar’s gains somewhat contained. There were also some negatives in the data that discouraged the dollar bulls. Among the dollar pairs, GBP/USD was near the session lows, testing the key 1.21 handle ahead of the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.

 

ISM PMI stronger

The headline PMI print of 56.7 was easily better than 53.5 expected and marked an improvement from 55.3 recorded in June. What’s more, some of the sub-indices were quite decent too, with strong improvement observed in new orders (+4.3), for example. Separately, Factory Orders came in stronger at 2% month-over-month when 1.3% was expected.

Recession concerns still high

But there were a few parts of the ISM report that still highlighted elevated risks of recession, while the S&P Global US Services PMI – contrary to the ISM – remained in contraction, at 47.3 compared to 52.7 in June. According to the ISM survey, “interest rates have significantly impacted the homebuilding market. Cancellation rates have increased, as homebuyers can no longer afford the monthly payment. Traffic to our communities is down. Inflation has side-lined many would-be buyers.” What’s more, responds in Management of Companies & Support Services “can feel the economy weakening. Clients are making appropriate moves in anticipation of a recession.”

More signs of weakening inflation

Perhaps another reason why US dollar bulls were not going gung-ho about the ISM was the fact there was good news on the inflation front, with the Prices Index decreasing for the third consecutive month, down by a good 7.8 points to 72.3. Crude oil prices were also weakening at the time of writing, which was further disinflationary.

 

GBP/USD testing key support ahead of BoE rate decision

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD had dropped to rest key support around 1.2100. Here, the cable was testing the support trend of its newly-established bullish channel. I imagine FX traders would be reluctant to push rates below this area meaningfully with the Bank of England rate decision coming up on Thursday. So as a minimum I would expect to see a bounce here.

gbpusd

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.