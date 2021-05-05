Miners benefit as copper rallies

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 5, 2021 1:49 PM
4 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Copper is often referred to as the bellwether for the global economy. It’s ability to signal an economic recovery has earned it the name Dr. Copper. 

Copper prices broke briefly through $10,000  a decade high, for the second time this week as optimism surrounding the global economic recovery post covid has sent demand expectations through the roof.

 

Reopening rally 

Demand is primarily from the US and China, the world’s two largest economies. China is firmly on the path to the strong growth it was experiencing pre-covid, requiring huge amounts of copper for infrastructure and also wiring homes.  

In the US growth is picking up firmly after the pandemic. Optimism surrounding President Biden’s infrastructure programme has boosted metal markets, with copper a clear beneficiary. This near-term upside from stimulus is already working through the market.

 

Green revolution 

However, there is another dimension, here. The longer-term driver of copper - the green aspect. Many green, clean energy alternatives involve the use of copper. Solar panels are just one example. Electric vehicles are another. As the green revolution and electrification of automobiles gather pace copper consumption is rising quickly. 

As Biden looks to re-establish the US at the forefront of all things green demand for copper is expected to keep on rising potentially accelerating.

 

Where next for copper? 

The copper price topped a decade high of $10,000 for the second this week and hovers just shy of this level, nearing the all time high of $10,190 in February 2011. The price of copper has more than doubled from covid lows and momentum remains on its side. 

Copper futures today struggled at resistance of $4.5725 per pound for a second time this week. Even so the uptrend remains intact whilst the price holds above $4.49 per pound.

 

Copper miners 

In addition to the commodity itself copper miners are also worth keeping an eye on. Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore have all surged around 25% so far this year compared to the FTSE’s 9% rise and have rallied around 120% over the past 12 months.

 

Where next for Anglo American share price? 

The Anglo American share price trades above its multi month ascending trendline and its 20 & 50 EMA on the daily chart in a bullish trend. The RSI is supportive of further upsides.  

However, the recent rally has run into resistance at 3245p its highest level in a decade. A move above this resistance is required to head towards 3350 the 2011 high and on towards 3550 the 2008 and all-time high. 

Failure to take 3245p could see Anglo American continue to consolidate between 3030 and 3245p. It would take a move below 3030p to negate the current near term bullish trend. 

Chart analysis shows Anglo American PLC Benefit As Copper Rallies. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Related tags: Copper

Latest market news

Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
Yesterday 05:47 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
Yesterday 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
Yesterday 12:39 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Meta and Apple shares fall from highs
Yesterday 12:01 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Copper articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Gold outlook, copper, AUD/NZD, USD/CAD - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 6, 2023 12:45 PM
    China flag
    Copper turns red as China concerns mount
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 25, 2022 04:00 PM
      Molten metal
      Trading copper futures online: how to speculate on the price of copper
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 28, 2022 08:15 AM
        Quarry and various stones
        What are the most traded commodities?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 21, 2022 03:50 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.