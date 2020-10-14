No sufficient progress on Brexit talks

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 14, 2020 4:24 AM
0 views
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
British pound weakens against the dollar as Brexit talks did not yield sufficient progress. EU Leaders consider that no breakthrough was found in Brexit talks and vow the step up preparations for a no deal. Yesterday, the U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to August at 4.5% (vs 4.3% expected). 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD stands below its horizontal resistance at 1.3080 and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3080. The nearest support would be set at September bottom at 1.2675 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.2500 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags:

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.