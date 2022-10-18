Stocks, copper and oil drop as growth concerns intensify

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 18, 2022 6:16 PM
22 views
China flag
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

As we have been warning about such a move, stocks and indices joined copper and crude oil in heading sharply lower in the past hour or so.

Ahead of the European market close, stocks started to slide after their impressive gains earlier were mostly or in some cases fully wiped out. The Nasdaq was up almost 3% higher earlier, but at the time of writing, it had slipped into the negative. Crude was down over 4%, while copper was 1.8% worse off.

So, what caused the sell-off?

Well, while there were no specific trigger points, let me remind you that this is a bear market. This is what should be expected to happen.

More to the point, the Chinese stock markets closed lower overnight, providing us an early warning… but that warning fell on deaf ears as investors presumably bought stocks, cryptos and foreign currencies… until puking those positions into the European close.

The weakness in the Chinese stock markets was also mirrored in the price action of the yuan, which has been falling throughout the day.

So, without beating around the bush too much, it looks like fears over the global growth has intensified after China decided to postpone, without giving a reason, the release of its third quarter growth and industrial production figures that were due for publication this Wednesday.

Analysts think that economic growth there has slowed to a new three-decade low of 3.3% compared to 4.9% recorded in the same period a year ago. But the fact that China has delayed the release of the data does not look good and investors are worried that the world’s second largest economy may have performed even poorer than those expectations.

At the same time, the Fed has yet to indicate that it is ready to pivot to a more dovish stance. This is keeping the dollar bid, and assets that pay little or no dividend/interest under pressure. Among those, gold and Nasdaq come to mind.

The tech-heavy US index is currently displaying an inverted hammer ahead of the publication of more tech earnings:

Nasdaq

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks Nasdaq Trade Ideas Copper Crude Oil

Latest market news

Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 08:02 AM
Indices roll over on Recession Fears, Gold sparkles
May 12, 2023 05:30 PM
USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
May 12, 2023 01:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
May 12, 2023 01:45 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Michigan confidence
May 12, 2023 01:12 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
May 12, 2023 12:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Stocks articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Alibaba and easyJet
By:
Joshua Warner
May 12, 2023 01:45 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    May 12, 2023 12:02 PM
      Trend trading: strategies, indicators and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      May 12, 2023 08:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 rises as Melrose and Compass Group raise outlook
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 10, 2023 06:48 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.