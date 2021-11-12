Two trades to watch: WTI oil, DAX

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 12, 2021 9:29 AM
11 views
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Crude oil struggles around $80.00

Crude oil struggled to rebound from the weekly low and is edging lower once again. This week has been a volatile week for crude oil.

The US Dollar is sitting at 16-month highs and inflation at 30 year highs, prompting expectations that the US could adopt measures to ease the price of oil such as releasing strategic reserves.

Whilst supply remains tight demand continues to rise, particularly as air travel and trans-Atlantic travel picks up.

OPEC cuts its demand outlook for Q4 by 330,000 barrels per day from last month.

Baker Hughes rig count data is due later today.

Learn more about trading oil

Where next for WTI crude oil?

WTI crude oil has been trending lower since October 25th. The price hit a low of 77.70 on 4th November and has been attempting to rebound.

However, failure to retake the 200 sma and the bearish RSAI suggests more downside could be on the cards.

Immediate support can be seen at 79.43 the weekly low. Beyond that the November low of 77.70 comes into play and 74.80 October 7 low.

Buyers need to see a move above the 200 sma at the 80.60 and expose the 81.30. A move above the falling trend line at $83.95.

oil chart

DAX flat as DTE raises outlook EZ industrial production due

The Dax is opening roughly flat along with its European peers in what is expected to be a relatively quiet session.

Concerns over the surprise jump in US inflation appear to be easing.

Deutsche Telecom beat forecasts for earnings and raised its full year outlook for the third time this year.

Eurozone industrial production data is due to show a contraction of 0.5% MoM in September, after -1.6% contraction in August.

Learn more about the DAX

Learn more about the DAX

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX is extending its rebound from 14750 struck at the start of October, the uptrend remains. The price has been in consolidation mode over the past week, holding above the key 16,000 level.

Buyers could look for a move above 16106 for a bullish breakout towards 16430.

Meanwhile sellers might look for a move below 15985 the weekly low to indicate further losses.

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Commodities Oil Indices Dax

Latest market news

DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Today 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 06:45 AM
    White mountain on blue background
    Lithium sector breaking down as bond yields burst higher
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 26, 2023 02:27 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
        gold_03
        Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 05:01 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.