080520 US Pre OPen

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 8, 2020 9:39 AM
6 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain bullish, lifted by reports which suggested that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will communicate on trade deal progress next week.

Later today, the official U.S. Jobs Report for April will be released, and it is widely expected that the economy cut a record 21.653 million Nonfarm Payrolls with the jobless rate surging to 16.0%. The Commerce Department will post final readings of March wholesale inventories (-1.0% on month expected). 

European indices are on the upside. The German Federal Statistical Office has reported March trade balance at 17.4 billion euros surplus (vs 18.8 billion euros surplus expected).

Asian indices closed in the green. This morning, government data showed that Japan's household spending dropped 6.0% on year in March (-6.5% estimated).

WTI Crude Oil Futures are rebounding. Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco raised its June crude-oil contract prices.

Gold gained 3.81 dollars (+0.22%) to 1719.87 dollars, close from a two-week high on rising prospects regarding further rate cuts by the Fed.

The US dollar is consolidating on firmer equity markets, EUR/USD rose 8pips to 1.0842 while GBP/USD gained 18pips to 1.238.


US Equity Snapshot


Uber Technologies (UBER), the ride-hailing company, jumped in extended trading after management team said rides business started to recover in the past three weeks. Separately, the company reported first quarter LPS down to 1.70 dollar from 2.23 dollars a year ago, on adjusted sales up to 18% of 3.26 billion dollars, above expectations. The company also posted Uber Eats bookings up 52% to of 4.68 billion dollars, above consensus.

Ford (F), the vehicle manufacturer, announced a phased restart for its operations and vehicle production in North America beginning May 18.

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, might restart production at its Fremont, California, plant as soon as today, according to Bloomberg.

Booking (BKNG), the travel metasearch engine operator, announced first quarter adjusted EPS down to 3.77 dollars per share, below estimates, from 11.17 dollars a year ago, on sales down 19% to 2.29 billion dollars, above consensus. The company said room nights booked in April slumped 85%.

Dropbox (DBX), the smart workspace, unveiled first quarter net income of 39.3 million dollars, or 0.09 dollar a share, its first quarterly profit, vs a loss of 7.7 million dollars a year earlier. Sales climbed 18% to 455 million dollars, topping estimates.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), the largest live entertainment promoter and ticket vendor in the world, reported first quarter LPS of 0.94 dollar, a bit more than expected, vs an LPS of 0.27 dollar a year ago, on sales down to 1.4 billion dollars, in line with the consensus, from 1.7 billion dollars last year.

Fiserv (FISV), the provider of payment processing to the financial industry, announced first quarter adjusted EPS up to 0.99 dollar, as expected, from 0.84 dollar a year ago, on sales up to 3.8 billion dollars, beating forecasts, from 1.5 billion dollars a year earlier.

 

Market chart showing a positive trend for Tesla (TSLA). Published in July 2020 by FOREX.com

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Related tags: Equities earnings

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
Yesterday 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Yesterday 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Yesterday 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Xpeng and Kingfisher
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 07:45 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    May 18, 2023 12:13 PM
      Electric vehicle charging
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 17, 2023 10:03 AM
        Electric vehicle charging
        VinFast IPO: Everything you need to know about VinFast
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 16, 2023 10:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.