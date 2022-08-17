ASX200 Afternoon Report August 17th 2022

August 17, 2022 7:53 AM
15 views
Australian flag

 

The ASX200 trades 19 points higher at 7124 at 3.20 pm Sydney time. 

The ASX200 has extended its gains from the June lows today despite index heavyweight CBA trading ex-dividend and a drop in the share price of CSL after it reported a fall in earnings.

The Consumer Discretionary Sector supported the rally as Super Retail Group added 6.36% to $10.87 after reporting record sales. Wesfarmers added 2.6% to $49.16, Harvey Norman added 1.6% to $4.43, and Star Entertainment added 0.86% to $2.92.

The Real Estate sector was another winner today, despite the Domain group falling 5.2% to $3.84 after providing weaker guidance. Charter Hall Group added 2.36% to $13.00, Goodman Group added 1% to $2.87, and Mirvac Group added 0.7% to $2.19.

Coal Mining stocks have gained after the price of alternative energy source natural gas climbed by 7.25% in overnight trading. New Hope coal added 3.4% to $4.53, Whitehaven coal added 3.48% to $6.84, and Yancoal added 2.63% to $5.46.

Elsewhere in the Materials Sector a mixed day for the mining giants. FMG fell 0.7% to $19.28, Rio Tinto gained 0.38% to $96.29, and BHP added 0.42% to $40.68. 

The Financial Sector gained after the release of softer than expected Wages data, which showed a rise of 0.7% for Q2 and suggests the labour market remains in good shape. NAB added 1.06% to $31.38, Westpac added 0.72% to $22.50. ANZ added 0.44% to $23.94. CBA fell 1.56% to $99.90 after going ex-dividend, while Macquarie traded flat at $182.70.

The share price of Santos fell 1.84% to $6.96 after missing earnings expectations despite reporting an 85% increase in revenue and a 300% jump in underlying profit to US$1,267mn.

Finally, the woes of funds manager Magellan have continued as its share price fell 6.8% to $14.01 after a year of underperformance and outflows that weighed on its earnings.

After extending its rally above 7100, the ASX200 is eyeing crucial resistance at 7161, coming from the 200-day moving average – a level the ASX200 has not closed above in 15 weeks. I expect this level to attract sellers and cap the market on its initial attempts.

ASX200 17th of August

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
July 7, 2023 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.