Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD at YTD lows under 0.6500 – 0.6400 next?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 9:15 PM
8 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

AUD/USD takeaways

  • Another round of soft Chinese PMI figures overnight has traders questioning whether a delayed recession could strike in the second half of the year.
  • Risk-sensitive currencies, especially those in the Asian-Pacific region like the Australian dollar, are particularly vulnerable to this scenario.
  • AUD/USD is at 2023 lows and trending clearly lower, with little in the way of support until below 0.6400.

Australian dollar fundamental analysis

Overnight, China released some rather jarring PMI figures that suggest its reopening burst of economic activity may be waning already.

The planet’s second-largest economy (and Australia’s most important trade partner) saw another outright contraction in manufacturing activity this month, with Manufacturing PMI printing at 48.8 vs. 49.5 expected and 49.2 last month; the Non-Manufacturing PMI figure also missed expectations at 54.5 vs. 55.1 expected and 56.4 last month.

Paired with this week’s big drop in indices and oil prices, the downbeat data out of China points to slowing demand as we head into the middle of the year, a possible harbinger of a recession in the second half of 2023. When it comes to the FX market, that means risk-sensitive currencies, especially those based in the Asian-Pacific region like the Australian dollar, may be vulnerable.

Australian dollar technical analysis – AUD/USD daily chart

AUdusd_daily_chart_australian_dollar_technical_analysis_20230531

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

As the chart above shows, AUD/USD broke down below clear previous support in the upper-0.6500s last week. The pair then retraced back up to retest that area from the underside before putting in a bearish engulfing candle yesterday. For the uninitiated, a bearish engulfing candle shows a big shift to selling pressure and is often seen at near-term tops in the market.

With today’s selloff taking the pair below last week’s trough to the lowest level of the year, there’s little in the way of nearby support until the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the October-February rally below 0.6400.

As long as the bearish channel holds, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for AUD/USD. Only a sharp rally back toward the 0.6600 area would erase the near-term bearish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

 

Related tags: AUD USD

Latest market news

Gold rallies and equities fall on stronger jobs data, rate hike risks rise
Today 06:41 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Stocks fall as growth worries intensify
Today 03:42 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Broadcom stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 03:34 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks drop on China
Today 01:29 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks edge lower ahead of debt ceiling vote, jobs data
Today 01:10 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD USD articles

Research
AUD forecast: Aussie consumers pull back on discretionary spending
By:
Matt Simpson
May 3, 2023 03:58 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Good news from China helps lift AUD/USD
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    January 4, 2023 05:09 PM
      Research
      The RBA's 25 vs 50bp hike debate is no longer ‘finely balanced’
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 15, 2022 01:55 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Two trades to watch: AUD/USD, FTSE
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 9, 2022 09:35 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.