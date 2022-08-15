Australian FY22 earnings preview - CSL

August 15, 2022 4:24 AM
24 views
Australian flag

 

CSL Limited (CSL) is Australia's largest drugmaker, one of the world's largest biotech companies, a leader in flu treatments and plasma protein therapies, and a leading provider of in-licensed vaccines.

CSL is the third largest company in the ASX200 with an index weighting of ~6.9% and reports its Full Year numbers this Wednesday the 17th of August.

COVID-19 provided a headwind for CSL's supply chains and the collection of plasma, an essential raw material used to produce many of CSL's therapies, which account for almost half of CSL's sales. In the first 1H 2022, CSL reported a 5% fall in Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) to $1.76bn.

In December 2021, CSL announced it would acquire 100% of Vifor Pharma Ltd, a global speciality pharmaceutical company with leadership in renal disease and iron deficiency. After a delay to do with antitrust issues, the US$11.7bn deal received regulatory clearance and was recently completed.

While the deal will have no bearing on the company’s earnings for 2022 it will provide the company with a bigger footprint within the industry, a more diversified earnings stream and boost CSL’s earnings in 2023.

Along with strong demand for plasma products and a drop in the fees paid to plasma donors (boosted payment incentives no longer needed to attract donors as they were during COVID-19), the company ends this financial year in a strong position.

CSL’s earnings are heavily screwed to the first half of the year. Full Year NPAT is expected to be in the range of $2.15bn-$2.25bn.

CSL Daily Chart

The decline from the $342.75 high of February 2020 to the $240.10 low in February 2022 completed a correction and the CSL share price is eyeing trend channel resistance near $310/12 where profit taking/selling is likely to emerge.

Should the CSL share price break above the resistance at $310/12 and then above resistance at $320/21 it would likely open up a retest and break of the $342.75 high. 

 

CSL daily chart 15th august 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 15, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Australia 200 Shares market Stocks

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Yesterday 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Yesterday 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
Australian households played a classic spread trade in December
By:
Matt Simpson
February 14, 2023 01:49 AM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU inflation – a report to match Australia’s (hot) weather
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 25, 2023 01:38 AM
        Research
        Australia’s GDP disappoints, savings ratio heads lower
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 7, 2022 01:36 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.