DXY Making a Move Higher but How Much Further Can It Go

January 7, 2020 1:32 PM
3 views

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been in an upward sloping channel since early May of last year.  Price hit a high of 99.67 on October 1st, 2019 and has pulled back to current levels near 97.00.  There are several important technical indicators to take note of at the current point of the move lower:

1)      During the pullback, DXY broke through the 200 Day Moving Average, which today come across at 97.69

2)      Price broke below the lower rising trendline of the upward sloping trendline

3)      DXY has attempted several times to break below the 50% retracement level from the beginning of the channel low at 93.19 to the October 1st high at 99.67.  This level is 96.43. 

4)      On a daily timeframe, towards the end of 2019 the DXY and the RSI began to diverge as the RSI put in higher lows as price put in lower lows.  This indicates a possible reversal in price may be ahead.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Today, DXY got the bounce, up almost +0.5%.  However, one must consider how much higher price can go before pulling back.  On a 240-minute chart, the DXY is currently near a triple top and fighting a band of resistance between 97.00 and 97.20.  In addition,  there is a large amount of resistance between 97.50 and 98.00 that the DXY must get through, and it doesn’t seem like its going to be easy!  There is horizontal resistance at 97.60, as well as a downward sloping trendline of the October 1st highs which comes across near the same level.  In addition, there is the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% retracement level from the October 1st high to the December 31st lows. 

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

And keep in mind about the resistance from the daily chart, including a retest of the upward sloping trendline from the long-term channel and the 200 Day Moving average. 

In addition, notice that recently USD/CAD and USD/MXN have broken down from their long-term triangles (which I have been writing about for the past few months) and are now consolidating below the upward sloping trendlines.  Price in these two US Dollar pairs would also have to move back into their long-term triangles,  which would pull DXY higher with them.

USD/CAD

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

USD/MNX

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

If the US Dollar Index is going to make a significant move higher, its going to have a lot of work to do!


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
Yesterday 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Yesterday 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Yesterday 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Yesterday 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.