Earnings Play CyberArk Software

May 12, 2020
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
On Wednesday, before market, CyberArk Software (CYBR) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.37 compared to $0.56 the prior year on revenue of approximately $106.2M vs. $95.9M last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 15 buys, 6 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. 

From a chartist's point of view, CyberArk's stock price recently broke out to the upside of a rising wedge pattern that began forming in mid-March. Price gapped up on the open of two consecutive days last week confirming a bullish technical signal. The RSI is currently holding above a rising trend line and over its neutrality area of 50. The 200-day moving average may be tested as support before continuing higher.  If price can break through $123.00, then we may see a continuation higher towards $136.00 as long as prices can stay above $103 support.               



