Earnings Play Gap

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 3, 2020 1:02 PM
0 views
Market chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Thursday, after market, Gap (GPS) is expected to report first quarter LPS of $0.66 compared to an EPS of $0.24 a year ago on revenue of approximately $2.3B vs. $3.7B last year. The company is a retailer of apparel and its current analyst consensus rating is 1 buy, 17 holds and 5 sells, according to Bloomberg. 
     
From a technical point of view, Gap's stock price has just gapped up and broken out to the upside of a rising channel that started to form around the beginning of April. The RSI is currently sitting above 60 and has been holding above a rising trend line since late-March. As long as price can hold above the $9.30 support level we should see price continue upward towards the $12.70 resistance level. If price can reach $12.70 then we should see a push towards $14.70. If price slips below the $9.30 support, price will probably fall to around $6.80 to continue the rising channel pattern.              



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities earnings

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
Today 03:24 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
Today 12:52 PM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 12:00 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD outlook unmoved as BoE hikes rates by 25 bps
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
Today 07:14 AM
GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
Today 05:36 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:52 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:14 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:35 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.