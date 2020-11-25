Europe Stocks Head Higher After Record Breaking US Session

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 25, 2020 4:24 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After a record setting session in the US, EU stocks are heading broadly higher, although the pace of gains suggest that the risk rally is easing slightly. Vaccine optimism, EU governments starting to ease lockdown restrictions and more US political clarity have driven stocks firmly higher across the start of the week. However, investors are now looking ahead to a slew of US data due later today for further cues ahead of the Thanksgiving break. 

The Dow broke above 30,000 for the first time ever, supported by reports that market friendly Janet Yellen could become the next Treasury Secretary. The markets are reading this as a sign that Joe Biden could be more interested in the economic recovery than pursuing aggressive regulatory policy.

A viable vaccine is desperately needed, confirmed by yesterday’s European PMIs which show the region heading for a double dip recession following lockdown restrictions in November. However, news that Macron is easing lockdown restrictions after claiming that the second wave has passed is keeping the mood buoyant and risk assets in demand.

Spending review
Today UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s one year spending review will be in focus. There are suggestions that the foreign aid budget will be cut in addition to a public sector pay freeze, which is likely to be met with a frosty reaction. More funds are also expected to be allocated to helping those get back into the labour market after the covid culling. 
Oil extends gains
Oil prices continue to bound higher focusing on the prospect of a viable vaccine improving future demand, whilst shrugging off near term concerns of building crude supplies. US crude inventories rose by 3.8 million barrels last week according to the API, EIA data is due later today.
Data coming
Looking ahead there are several key US economic reports that will be released, including GDP, jobless claims and durable goods which could provide plenty of volatility for trading opportunities.

FTSE Chart
The FTSE is edging higher after surging northwards earlier in the month.  A break over resistance at 6510 could see the FTSE power higher towards resistance at 6670. On the flip side a break below 6300 a level which has offered support across the month could see FTSE head towards support at 6050 200 day sma.


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
Yesterday 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
Yesterday 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
Yesterday 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
Yesterday 08:58 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
Yesterday 08:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 19, 2023 11:30 AM
    High rise buildings
    FTSE 100 rally continues as it eyes fresh 5-week high
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 17, 2023 06:37 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      FTSE 100 stalls after hitting 1-month high
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 12, 2023 06:37 AM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        FTSE 100 to open at 3-week highs
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 4, 2023 06:41 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.