FTSE Surges After Chinese PMIs Impress

Oil is under pressure once again battling $45 after OPEC+ members failed to reach an agreement over extending oil production cuts. Talks will be extended over the coming days which is likely to keep oil under pressure. Failure to agree a deal will see oil production increase by 2 million barrels a day at a time when travel restrictions and lockdown measures are likely to be dragging on demand.

Fallout from Arcadia’s collapse

Retailers are likely to attract attention as concerns grow over the health of the UK high street after Arcadia fell into administration. the fallout from this could be far reaching and that is unnerving investors. Not only are 13,000 jobs on the line, but landlords are also in line to take a hit from the collapse of Topshop’s owner.

