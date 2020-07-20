Gold Intrday More Upside Potential

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 21, 2020 12:46 AM
1 views
Gold nuggets
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

On Monday, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech released promising phase 1/2 Covid-19 vaccine trial results and are progressing to larger trials. On the other hand, it is reported that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with President Donald Trump to discuss the Republican's proposed stimulus bill, which is expected to be released this week.


Spot gold gained 0.4% to $1,817.7, the highest level since September 2011. Despite the fact that vaccine's development should be negative to gold, commodity prices were lifted by expansionary fiscal policy, as spot silver jumped 3.0% to $19.90.


From a technical point of view, spot gold is gaining traction as shown on the 1-hour chart. Currently, it remains trading within a bullish channel drawn from mid-June and has broken above its recent consolidation range. Bullish investors might consider $1,804 as the nearest intraday support level, with prices trending test the next resistances at $1,826 and $1,835. Alternatively, a break below $1,804 might trigger a pull-back to the next support at $1,794.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

Indices ahead on good earnings, belief that rate peak is in sight
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise after Meta earnings boost, GDP data
Yesterday 01:02 PM
USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
Yesterday 10:56 AM
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
Yesterday 09:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:54 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Research
Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 20, 2023 01:10 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 13, 2023 07:10 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 4, 2023 03:30 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Two Trades to Watch: DAX, Gold
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 20, 2023 08:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.