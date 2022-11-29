Gold may experience more pain than gain

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 29, 2022 2:12 PM
67 views
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

A big relief rally in Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets saw gold and other metal prices rise after starting the week on the backfoot on Monday. But the precious metal is by no means out of the woods. A potential recovery in the dollar and still-rising interest rates around the world means investors might shy away from low- and zero-yielding assets like gold.

There has been some speculation that the unrest in major Chinese cities over Covid restrictions may force the government to loosen its strict Zero Covid policy faster. China has already announced measures aimed at easing some restrictions, although many communities have imposed “targeted lockdowns” amid the latest upsurge in Covid cases. But the government’s pledge to step up its vaccination efforts, among other measures, may be a step towards reducing excessive restrictions in the future. At least that’s how some investors must have interpreted the situation, given the near-5% rally in Chinese equities overnight.

Investors will now turn their attention to the US dollar, as the debate over whether the greenback has already peaked continues. Recent dovish commentary from Fed officials amid signs of slowing inflation has fuelled bets of a slower pace of interest rate increases. Yet, the very fact that the Fed is still hiking means the job is not done yet. Investors are wary of shorting the dollar too far in these uncertain times.

With central banks like the ECB, BoE and many others also continuing to lift their respective interest rates to tackle double- or near-double-digits inflation, there is a real opportunity cost for holding gold. It is the fixed interest you would forgo by investing in non-yielding gold and not holding onto government debt that carry yields at levels not seen in many years.

This dilemma is also reflected in gold prices, stuck between two major zones. The upside has been capped in recent days by strong resistance starting around $1780 to $1800. Here, previous support meets the 200-day average (now sloping downwards) and 38.2% Fibonacci level against this year’s highs. The downside has been supported – for now – by previous resistance around $1722-$1735 area.

gold

Once one of these ranges break, then we might see a more pronounced move in gold prices. Could the trigger be provided by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday? For what it is worth, I am leaning towards the bearish argument for gold, due to the reasons stated above.

 

Related tags: Gold Precious Metals market Metals Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Yesterday 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Yesterday 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Federal reserve building
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
By:
Matt Simpson
July 5, 2023 11:05 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    DAX, FTSE and gold outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 4, 2023 12:00 PM
      Research
      Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 30, 2023 05:14 AM
        Research
        Gold outlook finely balanced
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 29, 2023 11:52 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.