Gold Wrap: 1700 gives way, but key support awaits

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 21, 2022 11:39 AM
56 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has fallen below $1700 for the first time since August, and has continued lower today. We’re likely seeing a secondary reaction to the fact that gold fell below $1700 – a key level some had assumed would hold longer than it did.

 

It’s difficult to see how much support safe-haven flows have provided gold in context of its strong downtrend of late. But we could assume that gold could be trading lower, were it not for geopolitical tension brewing in the background.

 

20220721goldD1fx

 

We can see on the daily chart it broke out of an descending triangle and reached target overnight, and has since broken blow its 200-weel eMA. Being such a long-term level we can expect some volatility around it, but such levels do no usually break so easily. Still, the 10 and 20-bar eMA’s are capping as resistance and bears seem likely to fade into rallies.

 

 

Gold monthly chart:

We have several trading days left this month, yet gold has already fallen -6.5% in July which currently its worst month in 13. A stronger US dollar and aggressive hikes from central bank certainly taken their toll on the yellow metal. Assuming it finishes the month lower – which appears likely – it will be the fifth month this year to do so, which would be the worst start to the year since 2013.

Looking at it from that metric, I’m in no rush to call a low on this market. However, prices are approaching a technical juncture around 1687 which could prompt some volatility around it as we head into August.

 

20220721goldFX

 

The monthly chart is trading just below the 2018 trendline, and just above the 2021 (pandemic) lows. Note that they also coincide with the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio between the 2022 high and 2016 low. So which side July closes on could dictate the sentiment for August, and be the difference between a admirable bounce of continued selloff.

But I’d wager a bet there are large stops beneath those 2021 lows, and if they get triggered it could be time to buckle up, as $1600 is within easy reach for bears looking at current levels of volatility.

To see a material turnaround and subsequent gold rally, I suspect we need to see hard evidence that inflation has topped and that the phase of central bank tightening is over. And I don’t think we’re quite there yet.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: XAU USD Gold Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Today 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Today 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Today 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
Today 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest XAU USD articles

Gold nuggets
Gold outlook: US inflation in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
April 12, 2023 04:13 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 4, 2023 03:30 PM
      Research
      UBS agrees to purchase Credit Suisse – what does that mean for sentiment?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 20, 2023 01:57 AM
        Research
        Gold finds relief as dollar rally pauses – for now
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 9, 2023 02:29 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.