Index in focus: Nasdaq 100 erases Omicron panic drop

After a weekend of research and reflection, the market has determined that Omicron is not (yet) reason to panic...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 29, 2021 8:48 PM
Graph showing a slow uptrend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

What a difference one weekend can make!

We saw a massive risk-off move in Friday’s low-liquidity, holiday-shortened session, with WTI crude oil collapsing more than -12%, the US dollar index losing nearly -1%, and major US indices shedding more than -2%, as spooked traders opted to “sell first and ask questions later” about the new Omicron COVID variant.

After a weekend of research and reflection, the market has determined that Omicron is not (yet) reason to panic. Indeed, based on early evidence, the associated symptoms appear to be relatively mild so far, potentially avoiding the need for broad travel and economic restrictions, even if Omicron ultimately proves more transmissible or immune-resistant than the Delta variant.

With the perceived odds that Omicron is the “worst case” COVID variant (read: both more virulent and deadly) falling, traders are rushing to reverse Friday’s panicked selloffs. Both WTI crude oil and the US dollar have recovered about half of Friday’s losses so far, and more impressively, major US indices like the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100) have erased almost all of Friday’s losses already.

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

Speaking of the Nasdaq 100, the tech-heavy index remains comfortably within its longer-term bullish trend, with prices bouncing from the 21-day EMA near 16,000 so far. Last Monday’s bearish reversal candle near the top of the bullish channel and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the September pullback remains a clear barrier to continued strength, but as long as the index can hold above its 100-day EMA near 15,300 and within the well-established bullish channel (support near 15,000), traders should favor buying short-term dips for a potential “Santa Claus Rally” to fresh record highs by New Year’s Day:

FXNASDAQ10011292021

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Nasdaq Tech Coronavirus Technical Analysis
Latest market news
View more news
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
January 17, 2025 06:50 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Nasdaq articles

USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 17, 2025 10:00 AM
    USA flag
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls after NFP smashed forecasts
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 10, 2025 02:44 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks at crossroads ahead of NFP
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 9, 2025 04:00 PM
        USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Rate Hold Expectations Pressure Markets
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 9, 2025 10:07 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.