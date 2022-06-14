Natural gas plummets 14%

Natural gas plummets over 14% after an export terminal in the US announced a delay in returning to operation after an explosion. The natural gas market in Europe and Asia will tighten.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 14, 2022 7:37 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Freeport warns over a delay to restarting operations

Natural gas prices have tumbled over 14% at the time of writing after the operator of the Texas export terminal, Freeport LNG, said that it could take 90 days to partially restart the facility after an explosion last week, and it may take the rest of the year to complete all repairs and return to full operation.

Freeport had initially said that the facility would be closed for a couple of weeks.

The more extended closure of the facility means that the US natural gas market will be oversupplied for a period, as the gas will remain in the US rather than being exported. This will loosen the LNG gas market in the US but tighten it globally, such as in Europe and Asia. The facility exported around 2 billion cubic feet of LNG per day, around 2% of US demand which, has been temporarily halted.

Producers aren’t about to cut back production in light of the Freeport LNG facility update.

Even so, natural gas prices are still up some 90% since the start of the year. While demand has rebounded as economies have reopened after COVID lockdowns, supply has remained tight.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tightened the market further. Europe is attempting to transition away from dependency on Russian energy, both gas, and oil. As a result, record quantities of US LNG are being directed toward Europe.

Soaring energy prices are adding to inflationary issues impacting the US and European economies. US CPI unexpectedly rose to 8.6% YoY in May.

Where next for Natural Gas?

Natural Gas has plunged 14%, falling through the 20 and 50 sma before running into support at 7.134. This is the first time the price has traded below the 50 sma since late January, which, combined with the bearish RSI, could support further downside.

Sellers will need to break below yesterday’s low to extend the bearish move towards 6.500, the May low, and October high. A break below here would negate the near-term uptrend.

On the upside, resistance can be seen at 7.840, the 50 sma ahead of 8.00, the May 23 low and round number.

natural gas chart


Related tags: Trade Ideas Natural Gas Liquefied Natural Gas
Latest market news
View more news
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_03
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:00 PM
    aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 06:27 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:06 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.