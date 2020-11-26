Quiet trade expected on Thanksgiving

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 26, 2020 4:03 AM
2 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are seen advancing on Friday as vaccine optimism and hopes of more economic stimulus under Joe Biden, overshadowed soft US data and slumping German consumer confidence. A relatively quiet session is on the cards with the US closed for Thanksgiving

Hopes that a covid vaccine will see a rapid return to economic growth continues to underpin the market mood. Meanwhile further signs of political stability in the US, the world’s largest economy is adding to the upbeat mood. Speculation is growing that Joe Biden coul increase government spending to support the pandemic hit economy.

US data yesterday painted a mixed picture of the state of the US economy. Whilst Q3 GDP was roughly inline with expectations, durable goods impressed. However, trouble is seen brewing in the labour market, with initial jobless claims rising once again to u772k, up from 748k. The US labour market recovery appears not only to have stalled, but to be slowly reversing, a worrying trend.

German consumer confidence drops
Data from Europe this morning was far from encouraging. German GFK consumer for December declined by more than expected to -6.7, down from -3.2 in Nov and worse than -5 expected. Consumer morale in the Eurozone’s largest economy is feeling the weight of the second nationwide lockdown, which is now being extended until 20th December.
FTSE advances despite UK’s grim outlook
The FTSE is managing to advance even after a stark warning from the Chancellor yesterday that the UK will borrow £400 billion this year to support the UK economy through the covid crisis. Whilst the OBR forecast an -11.3% contraction of the UK economy. The OBR also warned that failure to secure a Brexit deal will see a further 2% shaved off UK economic output.

Government’s tier breakdown in focus
Today the British government will lay out the covid restrictions for each local authority in England for when the economy reopens next week. How strict the rules are, particularly in the large cities will determine how quickly the UK economy will be able to bounce back from the latest national lockdown.   

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 19, 2023 11:30 AM
    High rise buildings
    FTSE 100 rally continues as it eyes fresh 5-week high
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 17, 2023 06:37 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      FTSE 100 stalls after hitting 1-month high
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 12, 2023 06:37 AM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        FTSE 100 to open at 3-week highs
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 4, 2023 06:41 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.