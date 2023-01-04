Recession concerns and a stronger US dollar send WTI back below $80

WTI suffered its worst day in 30 yesterday, with a combination of a stronger US dollar, recession concerns and weaker natural gas prices all playing their part for a bearish session.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 4, 2023 1:15 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20230104moversFX

Recession fears continue to weigh no sentiment with Wall Street tracking the majority of Asian indices lower yesterday. Santa’s rally never materialised in December, and that negative sentiment has been carried over to the new year. Weak PMI data from China over the weekend and yesterday did not help either, with two separate manufacturing and service PMI reports all contracting which feeds back into the weak global growth narrative. Whilst China’s reopening partially offsets some of the doom and gloom, so rise of covid cases counters that upside somewhat.

 

Ultimately, we have entered the new year with a lot of uncertainty during a time of low liquidity. This has resulted in above-average moves, none of which I have too much confidence in – which basically means I’d prefer to remain nimble and not seek extended macro moves over the near-term.

 

WTI crude oil – daily chart:

20230104oilFX

WTI suffered its worst day in 30 yesterday, with a combination of a stronger US dollar, recession concerns and weaker natural gas prices all playing their part for a bearish session. A bearish outside day formed which markets a double top around $81.20, daily volume was above average (and its highest in 14 days) which adds weigh to the bearish reversal candle. Also note that previously the market has reversed lower around the 100-day EMA, yet here it is trying to turn lower around the 50-day EMA (which itself is below the 100-day EMA). A bearish divergence also formed on RSI ahead of the double top, therefore the bias is for another dip lower.

 

A break of the September low assumes bearish continuation, and next support resides around 72.50 – 73.40. In light of seeking to ‘remain nimble’, we prefer to stick to intraday timeframes in line with the daily bias.

 

 

Commitment of traders (managed funds) on WTI crude futures:

20230104cotWTIfx

We can see that net-long exposure has been ticking higher on WTI for managed funds, but this is due to shorts being covered and not new longs being initiated in recent weeks. Given the negative sentiment then it’s plausible to suspect some of those bears will now be returning. But if or when we see gross longs increase and gross shorts decrease, we would be more confident in calling a bottom in oil. We’re just not there yet.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI WTI/USD Oil
Latest market news
View more news
Oil Market (WTI): The Next Bullish Opportunity in 2025?
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
Yesterday 12:01 PM
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
December 28, 2024 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
December 28, 2024 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
December 28, 2024 07:00 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:01 PM
    Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 28, 2024 11:30 PM
      Australian flag
      Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 28, 2024 07:00 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.