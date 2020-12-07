US Crude Oil CFD Bullish outlook remains

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 7, 2020 11:45 PM
1 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
US Crude Oil CFD soared 24% in November as the Media reported that OPEC would discuss the delay of oil output increase in January. Finally, OPEC+ members agreed to increase oil production by 0.5 million barrels per day in January and gradually ease output cuts. Currently, the focus of oil prices returned to the demand recovery and the cases of COVID-19. Investors should focus on the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)'s oil stockpile data and its short-term Energy Outlook report.

From a technical point of view, US Crude Oil CFD is holding on the upside after breaking above the declining channel. Currently, it is trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index locates at 60s, suggesting the upside momentum for the prices. The bullish readers could set the support level at 4025, while resistance levels would be located 4930 and 5440.



Source: GAIN Capital
Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil

Latest market news

New Nasdaq bull market when rates peak?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
Earnings This Week: Oracle, Adobe and Ashtead
Yesterday 03:14 PM
Purchasing power parity: definition, formula and uses
Yesterday 12:44 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:59 AM
Equities trading: definition, examples and how to trade
Yesterday 11:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Tesla stock pops as automakers join charging network
Yesterday 10:04 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD, Gold analysis: European open – 31st May 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
May 31, 2023 05:07 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, gold, S&P 500 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 29, 2023 03:10 AM
      Research
      Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 24, 2023 05:30 AM
        Downtrend arrow
        A guide to market risk
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 23, 2023 08:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.