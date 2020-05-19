Waiting for ZEW

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 19, 2020 3:48 AM
0 views
Germany flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later this morning, all eyes will focus on still much awaited German ZEW surveys. Today, May ZEW economic sentiment is expected at 32.0, vs 28.2 the previous month. Current conditions are expected at -88.0, vs -91.5 in April.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD is posting a rebound but remains within a wide triangle pattern even if it stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new weakness below resistance at 1.0990. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at Apr. 23 low at 1.0725 and a second one would be set at set at March bottom at 1.0630 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Yesterday 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Yesterday 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Yesterday 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Yesterday 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.