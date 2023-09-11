Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo

What do we know about the Klaviyo IPO?

Klaviyo has announced its intentions to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘KVYO’ sometime before the end of 2023. The Boston-based SaaS company has experienced robust growth in recent years, and analysts are hopeful for a successful US listing.

Klaviyo announced on Monday, September 11th, that 19.2 million shares will be offered by the company and 7.2 million by shareholders for a total of 26.4 million up for sale in the IPO. Shares are expected to price between $25 and $27 per share if the company hits its fundraising goal of about $712.8 million.

Shares available in the IPO will be Series A shares and provide one vote each, and current owners will have their shares transformed into Series B, granting 10 votes each. Klaviyo has revealed there is no intention to pay cash dividends on capital stock.

If successful, the IPO would be one of the largest US listings in years as most companies have delayed plans to go public due to market volatility. Other anticipated US listings that could happen this year include Instacart, Impossible Foods and Stripe.

What is Klaviyo?

Klaviyo is a Boston-based email marketing software startup founded in 2012. At its founding, Klaviyo was intended to serve as a database for e-commerce data focusing on personalised metrics most competitors overlooked. It wasn’t until cofounders Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen began designing a system that could import customer data into email that the current iteration of Klaviyo began to take shape.

Today, Klaviyo is an email marketing service for e-commerce brands that leverages its own customer data, so clients don’t have to rely on third-party providers to segment customers. At the time of filing, Klaviyo reported serving over 130,000 customers.

Klaviyo’s offerings intentionally focus solely on email and SMS marketing, ignoring social media platforms. The company leverages its data collection and management tools to create extensive in-platform databases. Customers can use this data to create detailed no-code email campaigns and flows.

Eventually, Klaviyo hopes to move email marketing from targeting narrow audience segments to targeting single customers according to a statement by CEO Andrew Bialecki.

How much is Klaviyo worth?

Klaviyo was most recently valued at $9.15 billion in 2021 during the company’s most recent capital. However, on Monday the company announced it is seeking a valuation of $8.4 billion after going public. The nearly one billion difference is likely due to the degradation of the wider tech startup sector.

Is Klaviyo profitable?

Klaviyo is still operating at a net loss but has been significantly decreasing that figure year-over-year, most recently reporting a net loss of $49.2 million in 2022.

The company reported a 2022 revenue of $472.7 million, 62.7% higher than 2021’s $205.9 million figure.

What is Klaviyo’s business model?

Klaviyo generates revenue through tiered subscription services to its more than 130,000 customers. Tiers are based on the number of consumer profiles and number of email and SMS messages sent per month. Klaviyo claims to be invested in the growth of its customers in order to upgrade them to more expensive subscription tiers.

Moving forward, Klaviyo is also looking at developing guided software features to help customers make the most of their data. One representative told Tech Crunch they are not focused on “buzzwordy AI features” but instead on how to save the customers time and provide tailored recommendations to increase engagement.

Monthly subscription tiers range from $35 per month for 2,500 monthly email sends to more than $2,000 per month and 2 million monthly email sends.

Who are Klaviyo’s competitors?

Klaviyo has dozens of long-term competitors in the field of email marketing. Mailchimp, Sailthru, Twilio and Hubspot are all notable email service providers (ESPs). There are also integrated email management systems within larger SaaS providers such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Marketo and Oracle Eloqua.

Those integrated systems belong to CRM or design software, while Klaviyo only focuses on email and SMS marketing. Klaviyo distinguishes itself by marketing as an analytics engine powering email marketing. Because email marketing is a well-established field, small distinctions can make a big difference between competitors. Klaviyo’s distinction is the detail they provide campaign and flow tools powered by Klaviyo’s extensive data storage and analytics.

However, potential customers must determine if these features are worth Klaviyo’s high price tag. The SMP is considerably more expensive than its competitors. For this reason, most of Klaviyo’s customers are small-to-medium-sized (SMB) and pre-enterprise businesses whose campaigns don’t exceed 100,000 inboxes.

Who owns Klaviyo?

Klaviyo ownership is split among its cofounders and several institutional private investors including Summit Partners and Shopify. CEO Andrew Bialecki owns a 38% stake, Summit Partners 23%, Ed Hallen 14%, Shopify 11% and venture fund Accomplice 6%. The remaining shares are split among directors and executives.

Klaviyo management team

Cofounder Bialecki and Hallen began to build out the management team in 2015, with Hallen leaving the day-to-day company management to move to California and Bialecki assuming the role of CEO. As of September 2023, the Klaviyo management team is as follows: