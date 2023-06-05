News & Analysis
- All
- Forex
- Indices
- Commodities
- Stocks & ETFs
- Gold & Silver
- Newest
- Popular
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
With the Fed meeting behind us, the focus now shifts to ECB and BOJ meetings ahead of the weekend. Soft AU inflation helped send AUD lower, but can an upwardly revised inflation forecast from the BOJ tomorrow help topple AUD/JPY? As we see in today’s chart, an important swing high appears to have formed.
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Stocks ticked lower, led by Nasdaq, after the Fed’s expected 25 basis point rate hike today. Uncertainty remains on whether another increase is coming, and when rates will start to decline. Tech stocks took a breather in July, after a 40% year-to-date gain, being flat overall in the past several days. Earnings reports for Big Tech have been mixed in the past few days: Alphabet and Microsoft both beat earnings expectations, but while the former rallied the latter sold off. Oil prices fell on profit-taking in what still appears to be a bullish uptrend. Bottom-line: Risk-off.
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
USD/JPY edges lower after Fed Chair Powell emphasizes patience...
Market analysis
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
US stocks are pointing to a weaker open amid a cautious mood ahead of the FOMC rate decision and after mixed earnings from big tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 bps but the big question is whether the Fed will guide for another rate hike this year or whether Fed Chair Powell will adopt a less hawkish tone and hint to the conclusion of the aggressive tightening cycle. Meanwhile, Alphabet impressed and Microsoft disappointed with the latest quarterly results.
Open an account in minutes
Powerful, award-winning platforms
Fast and reliable execution
Exceptionally tight spreads on FX
and CFDs
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
First up, the Fed will take centre stage later today, when it will most likely – almost certainly – deliver what everyone expects, a 25-basis point rate hike. The dollar’s reaction will depend entirely on the FOMC’s hints about the next meeting in September. Meanwhile, the ECB is also facing a dilemma of whether to pre-commit to another hike in September.
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
What stocks are being discussed and traded today, and which ones are experiencing the sharpest moves before the bell?
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
There is a mixed reaction to results out from Microsoft and Alphabet, with eyes turning to earnings out from Meta later today.
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
British semiconductor company Arm Limited – or ARM – is expected to list this year with valuation estimates at between $30-$70billion. Find out everything we know about the ARM IPO.
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Gold rises ahead of the Fed rate decision. DAX slips after earnings and ahead of the Fed.
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
Rolls Royce shares have hit their highest level in over three years after smashing expectations in the first half, while UK banks are trading lower as earnings season begins.
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
Whilst Aussie employment data raised expectations of another RBA hike, today’s soft CPI figures may get the RBA off the hook from those opposing higher rates. AUD/USD fell accordingly.
USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
USD/JPY might remain range-bound heading into the FOMC meeting, at which point it is down to how hawkish (or not) the Fed are as to how strong the USD will likely be.
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Tech stocks led a morning rally in anticipation of earnings results from Google and Microsoft after the close, both up 1.4%, and tomorrow's highly anticipated quarter point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Numerous economic data points signal that previous rate hikes are working, and should justify a pivot by the Fed next year; however, several data points suggest that the economy remains resilient, with inflationary factors still intact, arguing for the Fed to remain hawkish. Hearing what Fed chair Powell has to say will be instructive. Bottom-line: Risk-on.
Forex news and analysis
Stocks news and analysis
Indices news and analysis
Commodity news and analysis
Risk-free trading with virtual funds
Try our award-winning platform.
Hone your skills and trading strategies.
Trade forex and thousands of other markets.