AppLovin IPO: Why the mobile tech company went public

AppLovin is a mobile technology enterprise founded in 2012 with headquarters in Palo Alto, in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. For its first two years, it raised $4 million from angel investors while operating in stealth mode. Even then, it was able to acquire some major brands as clients, with big names like Spotify and OpenTable using its services.

AppLovin initially worked with its clients to develop, upgrade and fine-tune the smartphone customer experience for all users, on whatever device they choose.

In more recent years it has become a big player in both mobile gaming and the provision of marketing services within apps. In summary, much of what it does now involves helping developers, many of whom work in the gaming sector, find users and monetise their apps.

It counts more than 410 million daily active users on its platform, while its apps consist of more than 200 free-to-play mobile games, including Word Connect, Slap Kings and Bingo Story.



When did AppLovin get involved in gaming?

In July 2018, AppLovin launched a gaming arm, Lion Studios, and two months later acquired the in-app bidding company, Max. (In-app bidding is an advanced advertising method in which mobile publishers can sell their ad inventory in an auction so that all their advertisers are simultaneously bidding against one another.)

In February 2021, it agreed to buy Berlin-based start-up Adjust to further expand its technology platform. Adjust makes tools that measure audiences and prevent fraud in mobile advertising. AppLovin’s portfolio also includes gaming studios Machine Zone, Belka Games, PeopleFun and Firecraft Studios.

Why did AppLovin go ahead with an IPO?

The appetite for IPOs from companies involved in the online gaming sector has rocketed after a year of pandemic-induced lockdowns kept people stuck at home while seeking entertainment from handheld devices. In its IPO prospectus, AppLovin says 2020 revenue surged by 46% to $1.45 billion.

This rate of growth outstrips that of the mobile game market at large (up 26% last year to £79.6 billion, according to research group Sensor Tower).

It’s also fair to say AppLovin first raised the prospect of an IPO before the pandemic struck, and many analysts believe it has stronger roots than many other firms in its sector which surged into profitability on the back of global lockdowns.

When KKR bought a minority stake in AppLovin in mid-2018 it valued the Palo Alto concern at around $2 billion. According to TechCrunch “that number appears comically low”, given the revenue figures that followed - $483 million in 2018 and $994 million the following year.

How much has the AppLovin IPO raised?