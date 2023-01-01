FOR more cash rebates than ever

Our Active Trader rebate program now pays monthly cash rebates on more products than ever*.

Now includes:

  • FX and cryptos
  • Shares and indices
  • Commodities and metals
Open an account

Try a risk-free demo account

*Terms and Conditions may apply. See Active Trader program for details.

Why FOREX.com?

Number one broker

MetaTrader

Trade over 500 markets including equities, indices, FX and commodities on the new and improved MT5

Competitive Pricing

Maximize your potential with straightforward pricing choices to suit your trading style

Active Trader

Earn rebates and one-on-one professional support when you qualify for our Active Trader program

Financial strength you can depend on

We are a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure. Learn more
StoneX logo

Leverage our experts

Our global research team identifies the information that drives markets so you can forecast potential price movement and seize forex trading opportunities.

READ LATEST RESEARCH

Ready to learn about forex?

No matter your skill level, we have videos and guides to help you take your trading to the next level.

  • New trader?

    Welcome, we’ll show you how forex works and why you should trade it.

    GET STARTED

  • Have some experience?

    Let’s create a trading plan that will help you stay on track and meet your goals.

    Create a plan

  • Want to go deep on strategy?

    Great, we have guides on specific strategies and how to use them.

    View strategies

  • Not sure where to start?

    Take our short quiz and get matched resources that fit your trading style.

    Take our quiz
Browse all education themes

Open an account in as little as 5 minutes

Tell us about yourself

Provide your info and trading experience.

Fund your account

Make a deposit via bank transfer, wire transfer, or debit card.

Start trading

Once you're approved, you can trade on web and mobile.
Open an accountTRY A DEMO ACCOUNT
Open an Account