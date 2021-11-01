Amortisation vs Depreciation: What’s the Difference?

What’s the difference between amortisation and depreciation?

Amortisation is used to spread out the costs of nonphysical assets such as intellectual property and patents over their lifetime while depreciation is used to expense physical assets such as office space and equipment. Both methods are used to expense assets over a long period of time – typically longer than a year – and allow businesses to pay less interest than if they paid the entire cost of an asset upfront. Amortisation and depreciation also track the rising and falling values of company assets and calculate those assets into the rest of the company’s finances.

What is amortisation?

Amortisation is a method employed by businesses to log the decline in an asset’s value over its expected lifetime. Essentially, amortisation is logged as the devaluation of an intangible asset over its lifetime. Intangible assets subject to amortization include trademarks, licenses, franchises, goodwill and internal software. Amortisation occurs in a straight line, meaning the cost of an asset is paid at a steady rate over a predetermined period.

Intangible assets can be difficult to value, making it hard to determine their amortisation rate. Here’s an example of amortization:

A company creates software to only be used internally and never sold for profit The time spent creating the software took $10,000 in hourly wages for company engineers, setting the initial value of the software at $10,000 The company figures the software will be useful for five years before it is obsolete, so the yearly amortisation of the asset is set at $2,000 Every year the company list a loss of $2,000 under their net asset value attributed to the amortisation of the software After five years the asset is completely devalued. The company can either choose to keep using the software and set a new amortisation rate or they can wipe the asset from their income statement and replace the software with something new, starting the process of amortisation over

Of course, the amortisation of intangible assets doesn’t involve actual payments by the company, but a loss is listed on their income statements for the asset because it lost monetary value.

Not all intangible assets are subject to amortization. Intangible assets such as brand recognition and goodwill do not have a predetermined shelf life. Companies can instead log changes in these assets’ values through impairment tests, a process that revaluates the asset every accounting period. The asset continues to be logged on a company’s income statement until the impairment test reveals that its cost exceeds revenue potential.

Note: Amortization may also refer to loan repayment schedules issued by financial institutions and other lenders involving a principal and interest payments. The reduction of a loan through instalments is also referred to as an amortisation schedule but should not be confused with accounting amortisation.

What is depreciation?

Depreciation is a method of expensing a physical asset over its useful life. Examples of assets that depreciate include real estate, equipment and hardware.