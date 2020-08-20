ASML Holdings Consolidate before Next Rally

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 21, 2020 12:51 AM
3 views
Market trader analysing data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

In July, Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Holdings reported better than expected 2Q net sales that increased 36.3% on year to 3.33 billion euros. However, Investment bank UBS said it struggles to see "compelling upside" to company's share price on a 12-month view and downgraded it to "neutral" from "buy".


From a technical point of view, ASML Holdings is likely to have entered into a consolidation range as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a bullish cup and handle pattern last week, but remains capped by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance of the decline started from July. The level at E294.00 might be considered as the nearest support level, while the 1st and 2nd resistances are expected to be located at E335.80 and E355.50 respectively. Alternatively, losing E294.00 may suggest that the next support at E267.00 would be challenged.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Stocks articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
By:
Joshua Warner
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Testing resistance as it eyes fifth day of gains
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 16, 2023 07:11 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.