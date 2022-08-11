ASX200 Afternoon Report August 11th 2022

August 11, 2022 7:44 AM
25 views
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 64 points higher at 7057 at 3.20 pm Sydney time. 

The ASX200 has traded to a two-month high, supported by a thumping rally on Wall Street after U.S inflation numbers provided a downside surprise. Headline CPI for July printed flat vs 0.2% expected, leading the year-on-year rate lower to 8.5%. Core CPI rose by 0.3% vs 0.5% expected, leaving the annual rate steady at 5.9%.

Despite the positive reaction in the equity markets, the bond market and Fed speakers have proved harder to impress. Previously reliable Fed doves Kashkari and Evans reiterated that higher interest rates are required, and that rate cuts in 2023 are "unrealistic".  The interest rate market is 50% priced for a third consecutive 75bp rate hike, for when the Fed next meets in September.

Nonetheless, the ASX200 is looking increasingly comfortable above the psychological 7000 level, and there was no way it as going to let the bond market vigilantes rain on today's "peak inflation" parade.

The Materials sector stormed higher, supported by another rally in coal mining stocks, as the EU's ban on Russian coal as part of the EU's fifth sanctions package commenced overnight. Yancoal added 2.4% to $5.10, Coronado Global added 2.2% to $1.74, New Hope coal added 1.45% to $4.24 and Whitehaven coal added 0.6% to $6.41.

BHP added 1.8% to $38.99, FMG added 1.22% to $19.06, while Rio Tinto fell 3.63% to $95.55 after it went ex-dividend.

Overnight the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at its highest level in three months, a move that supported local tech names. Novonix added 11.86% to $3.30, Life360 added 10% to $5.23, Afterpay owner Block added 8.88% to $126.93, Seek added 5.22% to $24.59 and Tyro Payments added 3.7% to $1.11. Computershare fell 4.46% to $23.13 following its earnings miss yesterday. 

CBA shares have fallen -0.4% to $100.63, continuing their slide back towards $100 following yesterday's earning report, which noted a slump in the bank's NIM. ANZ added 1.43% to $23.81, Westpac added 1.04% to $22.44, NAB added 0.76% to $30.46 and Macquarie added 1.45% to $178.67. 

The share price of QBE surged by 3.6% to $12.58 after its earnings report beat expectations, while Telstra fell 1.37% to $3.96 after providing softer guidance.

Following the strong rally on Wall Street overnight that ran straight over the signs of loss of momentum noted earlier in the week, the ASX200 has scope to extend its rally towards the 200-day moving average at 7166.

ASX200 11th of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 11th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation 

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Today 11:05 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Today 06:30 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Today 05:09 PM
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
Today 03:02 PM
GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
Today 12:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.